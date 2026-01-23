UVA-NC State Women’s Basketball Game Moved to Saturday, Jan. 24

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to the forecasted winter storm expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, the University of Virginia women’s basketball game against NC State has been moved to Saturday (Jan. 24). The UVA-NC State game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 at Noon.

Tipoff for Saturday’s women’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Due to the Virginia-North Carolina men’s game, doors will open for women’s basketball ticket holders at 2:30 p.m. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) with radio coverage available on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Fans are encouraged to use caution when driving to and from John Paul Jones Arena and expect delays for parking and entry into JPJ.

All ticketing for women’s basketball fans will be general admission except for reserved courtside seats for women’s basketball ticket holders. All men’s basketball fans are encouraged to stay at JPJ to watch the women’s game.

Parking for women’s basketball is first come, first served. Please be advised that Copley Road will be the only road open to get to JPJ, until egress has concluded for the men’s game. Fans are encouraged to backfill open parking spaces following the conclusion of the men’s basketball game. Additional parking will be available at the Emmet Ivy Garage which is free for women’s basketball fans after 12 p.m.

Programming surrounding Virginia’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration has been postponed to a later game. Additionally, there will be no postgame autograph session following Saturday’s women’s game.