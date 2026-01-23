Virginia Hosts No. 24 Stanford In Saturday Afternoon Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-5, 0-2 ACC) hits the mat at home on Saturday (Jan. 24) as ACC competition continues with the Cavaliers hosting No. 24 Stanford (3-5, 1-1 ACC) at 1 p.m.



The dual will be at the Aquatics & Fitness Center (AFC) and admission is free to the public. It was also be the program’s Military Appreciation dual with veterans and active service members honored at the dual.



Stanford competes at Virginia Tech on Friday night before facing the Hoos on Saturday.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Saturday afternoon’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the weekend dual with four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings as Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Marlon Yarbrough (No. 33 at 133), Colton Washleski (No. 33 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 27 at 174) represent the Hoos in the polls.

Virginia and Stanford meet for only the third time in wrestling when the teams face off Saturday. The series sits at 1-1 after the Hoos won the first meeting in 2003 and Stanford won the meeting last season. It’s the first meeting in Charlottesville.

Several Cavaliers have been steady in the lineup in dual action with Nick Hamilton (5-1), Gable Porter (7-2), Keyveon Roller (7-2) and Steven Burrell (6-2) all answering the call. Wynton Denkins (8-3), Colton Washleski (8-3) and Brenan Morgan (9-3) have also been tough to beat with only three losses each overall in dual action.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller

133: No. 33 Marlon Yarbrough OR Kyle Montaperto

141: Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 33 Colton Washleski

165: Michael Murphy OR Nick Sanko

174: No. 27 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsome

197: Steven Burrell Jr. OR Jack Lesher

285: Brenan Morgan



STANFORD PROBABLES

125: No. 12 Nico Provo OR Edwin Sierra

133: No. 7 Tyler Knox

141: No. 18 Jack Consiglio

149: No. 9 Aden Valencia OR Lian Yapoujian

157: No. 10 Daniel Cardenas

165: EJ Parco OR Zach Hanson

174: Collin Guffey

184: No. 33 Abraham Wojcikiewicz OR Tye Monteiro

197: No. 17 Angelo Posada

285: Luke Duthie OR Jackson Mankowski