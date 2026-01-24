Virginia Women Set 10 Pool Records at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in dual meets against NC State on Friday (Jan. 23) at the Willis R Casey Aquatic Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The No. 1 women (8-0) won 11 of 14 races, setting 10 pool records in those 11 victories, winning 181-113 against the No. 7 Wolfpack. The Virginia men ( 2-6) won five individual races, falling 172.5-89.5 to the No. 6 Wolfpack.

Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman each won two races, with David King taking a victory in the 200 Back.

Aimee Canny won three races, posting pool records in the 200 Breast and 200 Free. Claire Curzan set records in the 100 and 200 Fly. Katie Grimes set records in the 500 and 1000 Free. Sara Curtis set the 50 Free mark while Anna Moesch set the standard in the 100 Free. The Cavaliers also set records in the 200 Medley Relay (1:32.67) and the 400 Free Relay (3:07.62).

This was the final dual meet of the season for the Cavaliers.

OTHER NOTES

Katie Grimes’ time in the 1000 Free (9:28.49) is the second fastest time in program history and the 4 th fastest time in the NCAA this season. Grimes went 4:36.04 in the 500 Free, the 10 th fastest time in the NCAA this season

Anna Moesch's time of 21.44 ranks sixth in the NCAA this season. She finished second in the race behind Sara Curtis (21.37). Moesch posted a 46.40 in the 100 Free

Aimee Canny’s 2:06.54 in the 200 Breast is the 4 th fastest time in the NCAA this season. She went 1:42.81 in the 200 Free and 1:54.77 in the 200 IM

Claire Curzan's 1:51.35 in the 200 Fly is the second fastest time in the NCAA this season. She posted a 49.13 in the 100 Fly

Winning times for Thomas Heilman: 100 Fly – 45.22; 200 Fly – 1:41.00

Winning times for Maximus Williamson: 200 Free – 1:32.18; 200 IM – 1:42.75

David King’s winning time in the 200 Back – 1:40.09

VIrginia set five pool records last week at Virginia Tech, giving them 15 pool records in the last two dual meets

UP NEXT