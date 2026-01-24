No. 14 Cavaliers Fall to No. 22 Tar Heels

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The UVA men’s basketball team is no longer unbeaten at home.

For much of the first half Saturday afternoon (Jan. 24), the 14th-ranked Cavaliers appeared headed to a victory that would have improved their record at John Paul Jones Arena to 11-0. Two minutes before halftime, Virginia led No. 22 North Carolina by 16 points.

From there, however, the Tar Heels dominated. UNC scored the final seven points of the opening half and, on a frigid day in Central Virginia, never really cooled off in an 85-80 win over UVA in front of a sellout crowd at JPJ.

“The end of the half was a killer,” Virginia head coach Ryan Odom said. “The beginning of the second half was another killer. We did not come out with enough fire on the defensive side of the ball to make things harder [on UNC].”

For the Wahoos (16-3 overall, 5-2 ACC), the loss ended their five-game winning streak. After falling behind by five midway through the second half, they staged a spirited comeback of their own, and they led 74-72 with 3:51 to play. The home fans did their to urge the Cavaliers on, but Carolina (16-4, 4-3) answered with back-to-back three-point plays and then went up 81-71 when 6-foot-10 Jarin Stevenson hit a 3-pointer.

Five straight points by the Cavaliers cut UNC’s lead to 81-79. In the final 50 seconds, however, the Heels made enough plays to hold off the Cavaliers, who outrebounded their guests 44-28.

“Virginia's such a physical, unbelievable team,” Carolina head coach Hubert Davis said. “In the first half, I felt like they kicked our tail. In the second half, I felt like we met the fight.”

Poor transition defense played a large part to UVA’s defeat. Time and again in the second half, the Heels beat the Hoos back down the court for layups or dunks. They finished with 21 fast-break points.

“The defensive intensity was not where we needed it to be,” Odom said. “The communication was lacking, really, in general. A poor defensive performance overall.”

Turnovers also hurt the Cavaliers, who totaled 11 to only four for North Carolina. In points off turnovers, UNC finished with a 19-2 advantage.

“You’re going to turn it over on occasion,” Odom said. “Some of them were bad beats. Some of them were not. The key is you can't have those turn into baskets, and tonight they turned into baskets.”

UNC, which trailed 43-34 at intermission, shot 63.3% from the floor in the second half. From 3-point range, the Heels were 5 for 11 in the final 20 minutes.

Forward Thijs De Ridder led UVA with 20 points and eight rebounds, but he also had four turnovers. On defense, De Ridder said, the Cavaliers lacked a sense of urgency.

Against an opponent as talented as North Carolina, De Ridder said, “you have to be urgent 40 minutes and not 30 [or] 20.”