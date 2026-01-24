No. 14 Virginia Downs Rice 4-0 To Advance To ITA Kickoff Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (4-1) advanced to the ITA Kickoff Championship Match with a 4-0 victory against Rice (2-1) on Friday (Jan. 23) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Tomorrow's consolation matches have been cancelled due to weather. The championship matches will be held at 9 a.m. and noon, with the Virginia men taking on Michigan in the early slot and the Virginia women facing the winner of USC/Wisconsin at noon.



No. 9 pair fifth year Melodie Collard and junior Vivian Yang cruised to a 6-0 victory on the top doubles court. No. 10 pair senior Annabelle Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas grabbed a 6-2 win on court two shortly thereafter to claim the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Melodie Collard kicked off singles action with a 6-1, 6-4 victory on court five. No. 20 Xu battled to take her first set 7-6 then dominated the second set 6-2 to give Virginia a 3-0 lead. No. 52 Martina Genis Salas clinched the match victory with her gritty 6-2, 7-5 victory on court three.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will face the winner of USC/Wisconsin in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship Match Saturday, Jan. 24, at noon on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club.

#14 UVA 4, Rice 0

Singles competition

1. #30 Vivian Yang (VA) vs. #123 Darya Schwartzman (RICE) 4-6, 6-0, 3-3 UF

2. #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Uma Bakaityte (RICE) 7-6, 6-2

3. #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Divna Ratkovic (RICE) 6-2, 7-5

4. #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Francesca Maguina (RICE) 7-6, 4-4 UF

5. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Nithesa Selvaraj (RICE) 6-1, 6-4

6. Blair Gill (VA) vs. Fernanda Martinez (RICE) 6-2, 4-6, 3-1 UF

Doubles competition

1. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Darya Schwartzman/Uma Bakaityte (RICE) 6-0

2. #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Fernanda Martinez/Francesca Maguina (RICE) 6-2

3. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Ema Mracova/Daniela Chica (RICE) 4-4 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,2,3)

T-2:20