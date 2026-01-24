Trio of Cavaliers Record Program Top 10 Marks on Day 1 of the Hokie Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday (Jan. 23) as Keyandre Davis, Ava Rice and Grace Smith recorded program top 10 marks in the weight throw, 60-meter hurdles and long jump.



Cavaliers Shine in Field Events

Grace Smith won the women's long jump with a new personal best of 6.12m/20-1. She tied Jordan Hardy's mark from 2023 at No. 9 all-time in program history.

Keyandre Davis won the men's weight throw competition with a new personal best mark of 22.85m/74-11.75. David bettered his No. 3 all-time mark and ranks sixth in the NCAA this season.

In the women's pole vault unseeded section, Hannah Byrd-Leitner cleared 3.94m/12-11to finish in fifth place. She cleared the first three bars on her first attempt.

On her fifth throw of six, Bree Lumpkin threw for 17.59m/57-8.50 to finish fourth in the women's weight throw competition.

Henry Sullivan cleared a new personal best of 4.60m/15-1 to finish sixth in the men's pole vault unseeded section.

Hoos Show Speed

In her collegiate debut, Ava Rice broke the freshman record and tied No. 3 all-time in the women's 60-meter hurdles. Clocking 8.39, Rice tied Ayla Smith's time from 2009 and was the fastest qualifier to the final.

In the hurdle final, Rice finished runner-up with her time of 8.54 while Akpan finished seventh in 8.80.

Also qualifying to the women's 60m hurdle final was Sophia Akpan with her time of 8.76. Akpan grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot to the final.

In the women's 60-meter dash, Sarah Akpan qualified to the final crossing the line in a season-best 7.59.

In the final, Akpan lowered her season best crossing the line in 7.52 to finish third overall.

Peter Djan ran his way to the final in both the 60-meter dash (6.88, 1st) and 60-meter hurdles (7.94, 2nd).

In the finals, Djan won the 60-meter dash (6.89) and finished runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles (7.92).

More Performances

Up Next

The Cavaliers will continue competition at the Hokie Invitational tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 24 at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Va. Competition is set to begin with the women's shot put at 10 a.m.