Cavaliers Set to Compete at Brent Tolsma Elite Invitational and Millrose Games

Lynchburg, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at the Brent Tolsma Elite Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 29-30 and the Millrose Games in New York, N.Y. on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Both meets will be live streamed. Fans can tune in to the Brent Tolsma Elite Invitational on Flo Track beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Friday through the conclusion of the meet. The Millrose Games will air on NBC and streamed live on Peacock. Fans can also follow the action through a live results link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor season with four meets on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13-14 including the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and the Tyson Invitational in Fayettteville, Ark.