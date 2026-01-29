Cavaliers Set to Host Collegiate Invitational at GCC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s golf team opens its spring schedule Friday and Saturday (Jan. 30-31) at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. UVA is the host for the 12-team tournament that features 54 holes of play over two days.

The tournament will stream live on BabygrandeGolf.com. Babygrande Golf’s two-time Emmy winning sports broadcaster, Nick Gismondi, will cover the event alongside Sarah Diaz and Chi Chi Grande, capturing player interviews, highlights and behind the scenes content throughout the tournament.

This year’s tournament will include 27 holes of play on both Friday and Saturday. The teams will re-pair after the first day based on results. Play starts both days at 9 a.m. ET. Scoring updates will be available the Scoreboard powered by Clippd. The Cavaliers will tee off beginning at 10:30 am ET on Friday.

The course is par 72 at 6,210 yards.

The field includes BYU, Chattanooga, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, NC State, No. 19 Oklahoma State, TCU, Tulsa, UTSA, Virginia and Washington.

The Cavalier lineup will feature Jaclyn LaHa, Mira Berglund, Miranda Lu, Elsie MacCleery, and Kennedy Swedick. Yuuki Takada is set to compete as an individual.

About the Tournament

Originally titled the IJGA Collegiate Invitational, Virginia won the inaugural playing of the event that was held in February of 2020. It was one of the final collegiate golf events held that year before spring sports where shutdown due to the impact of the international pandemic. The tournament returned in 2023, making this the fourth time the tournament has been held.

Florida State won last year’s event with Mirabel Ting winning individual medalist honors. The Cavaliers finished third as Amanda Sambach placed fifth on the individual leaderboard.

About Guadalajara Country Club

Designed by John Bredemus in 1942, the lush parkland layout at the prestigious Guadalajara Country Club makes up part of an extensive private estate near the city centre. It was the home course of former Arizona All-American and LPGA standout Lorena Ochoa, whose family’s home overlooked the club house. From 2008 to 2013 Guadalajara Country Club hosted the LPGA’s Lorena Ochoa Invitational.