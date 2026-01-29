Pelà Named ACC Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia midfielder Umberto Pelà has been named the ACC Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year while five additional Cavaliers were named to the All-ACC Academic team; the league office announced Thursday (Jan. 29).

Pelà becomes the second Cavalier to receive the ACC Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year award, joining Joe Bell who received the honor in 2019. He was also named a first team Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

A second-team All-America and second team All-ACC selection, Pelà made 17 starts in as many appearances while recording single-season career high totals with four goals and five assists for a total of 18 points. A two-year captain at central midfield, he helped lead the Cavaliers to an ACC championship game appearance and the second top-four seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship in the last four seasons.

Pelà was selected by FC Dallas with the 44th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

The full list of six Cavaliers named to the All-ACC Academic Men’s Soccer team includes: Jed Akwaboah, Luke Burns, Albin Gashi, Reese Miller, Pelà, and Parker Sloan.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a 3.0-grade point average for the previous two semesters and 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career, while being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and being classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.