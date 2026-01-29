Six Cavaliers Earn USTFCCCA Cross Country All-Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six Virginia cross country runners were named to the 2025 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s All-Academic Teams while both the men’s and women’s cross country teams were honored as a whole by being named on the USTFCCCA’s list of All-Academic teams.

On the women’s side, Gillian Bushee (Commerce), Tatum David (Public Policy & Leadership) and Stella Kermes (Arts & Sciences Undeclared) were honored while Brett Gardner (Leadership), Gary Martin (Media Studies) and Justin Wachtel (Accounting) garnered accolades on the men’s side.

The Virginia women posted a team GPA of 3.54, while the men’s team posted a GPA of 3.4.

To qualify as an individual for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 (or 10 percent) at the NCAA regional championships or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships.

For a team to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale including the most recent grading period.