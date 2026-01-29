Virginia Heads To Duke For Friday Night Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-6, 0-3 ACC) heads back out on the road this weekend for a Friday night (Jan. 30) dual at Duke (6-9, 0-2 ACC) as the ACC slate continues.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia has four wrestlers ranked in the first release of the NCAA Coaches Rankings with Keyveon Roller (No. 26 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 31 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 20 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 30 at 174) representing the Hoos.
- In the InterMat individual rankings, the Cavaliers have a trio of wrestlers ranked. Roller (No. 25 at 125), Washleski (No. 32 at 157) and Hamilton (No. 27 at 174) in the polls.
- Virginia and Duke have met 75 times and the Cavaliers are 66-7-2 all-time against the Blue Devils.
- Virginia won the last meeting 39-0 a year ago and have won seven straight in the series.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 25 Keyveon Roller OR Rocco Hayes
133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Kyle Montaperto
141: Gable Porter
149: Wynton Denkins
157: No. 32 Colton Washleski
165: Michael Murphy OR Nick Sanko
174: No. 27 Nick Hamilton
184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsome
197: Steven Burrell Jr.
285: Brenan Morgan
DUKE PROBABLES
125: Spencer von Savoye
133: John King OR Riley Rowan
141: Raymond Adams OR Noah Kochman
149: Dylan Ross
157: Mikey Boulanger
165: Aurelius Dunbar
174: Aidan Wallace
184: David Hussey OR Dash Hort
197: Owen McGrory
285: Connor Barket