Virginia Heads To Duke For Friday Night Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-6, 0-3 ACC) heads back out on the road this weekend for a Friday night (Jan. 30) dual at Duke (6-9, 0-2 ACC) as the ACC slate continues.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia has four wrestlers ranked in the first release of the NCAA Coaches Rankings with Keyveon Roller (No. 26 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 31 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 20 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 30 at 174) representing the Hoos.

In the InterMat individual rankings, the Cavaliers have a trio of wrestlers ranked. Roller (No. 25 at 125), Washleski (No. 32 at 157) and Hamilton (No. 27 at 174) in the polls.

Virginia and Duke have met 75 times and the Cavaliers are 66-7-2 all-time against the Blue Devils.

Virginia won the last meeting 39-0 a year ago and have won seven straight in the series.



VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 25 Keyveon Roller OR Rocco Hayes

133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Kyle Montaperto

141: Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 32 Colton Washleski

165: Michael Murphy OR Nick Sanko

174: No. 27 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsome

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

285: Brenan Morgan



DUKE PROBABLES

125: Spencer von Savoye

133: John King OR Riley Rowan

141: Raymond Adams OR Noah Kochman

149: Dylan Ross

157: Mikey Boulanger

165: Aurelius Dunbar

174: Aidan Wallace

184: David Hussey OR Dash Hort

197: Owen McGrory

285: Connor Barket