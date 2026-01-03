Cavaliers Open 2026 At Southern Scuffle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team is set to open 2026 at the Southern Scuffle hosted by Chattanooga, one of the premier midseason tournaments in the nation, with the two-day competition beginning on Saturday (Jan. 3).



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The tournament will be streamed on FloWrestling.com and live stats are also provided by FloWrestling. Links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates throughout the day by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS

The Cavaliers have four wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat rankings with Keyveon Roller (No. 23 at 125), Colton Washleski (No. 24 at 157), Nick Hamilton (No. 19 at 174) and Brenan Morgan (No. 33 at 285) representing the Hoos.

Virginia has five wrestlers seeded in the field with Nick Hamilton leading the way as the No. 1 seed at 174 pounds. Also seeded are Keyveon Roller (No. 4 at 125), Kyren Butler (No. 6 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 2 a t 157) and Brenan Morgan (No. 6 at 285).

The Cavaliers had a champion at the last Southern Scuffle with Dylan Cedeno winning the title at 141 pounds in 2025. He went on to win the ACC Championship last season as success at the Scuffle has often translated into postseason success.





VIRGINIA’S LINEUP

125: No. 23 Keyveon Roller

133: Kyle Montaperto

141:Gable Porter, Kyren Butler

149: Wynton Denkins, Jack Myers

157: No. 24 Colton Washleski, Nathan Rickards, Michael Murphy

165: Mason Stefanelli, Nick Sanko

174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell, Jack Lesher, Dylan Newsome

197: Steven Burrell Jr.

285: No. 33 Brenan Morgan