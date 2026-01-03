CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-3, 3-0 ACC) is set to travel to Florida State (5-10, 0-3 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 4). Tipoff from Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game be streamed on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers have won five consecutive games to match the second-longest streak under Agugua-Hamilton
- The Cavaliers are 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 5-0 to start conference play in 2017-18.
- UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish and as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
- Virginia is averaging 78.4 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.5 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.7 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,004-567 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Florida State 36-23
- Virginia is 16-12 against in road games against the Seminoles
- UVA is 1-2 against FSU under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
Last Time in Tallahassee
- The last time Virginia traveled to Florida State, UVA knocked off the then No. 15-ranked Seminoles by a score of 91-87
- Kymora Johnson scored 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, pulled down seven rebounds and dished six assists.
- The Cavaliers shot 63 percent in the final period and Johnson tallied 10 points in the fourth to help deliver Virginia’s first win in Tallahassee since the 2011-12 season.
- Olivia McGhee (10 pts), Camryn Taylor (11 pts, 10 reb), Jillian Brown (10 pts, 6 reb) and London Clarkson (10 pts, 6 reb) rounded out a total of five Cavaliers in double figures.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers opened 2026 with their fifth consecutive victory fueled by a pair of double-doubles from Tabitha Amanze and Sa’Myah Smith as the Cavaliers defeated Clemson 73-63.
- Amanze led the team with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She also led the team with 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
- Smith poured in 14 points of her own while converting on a career-high three attempts from beyond the arc and pulling down 10 rebounds.
- Kymora Johnson tallied 12 points while dishing out eight assists.
- The Cavaliers went 21-for-22 from the free-throw line and assisted on 18 of their 23 made baskets.
- Virginia connected on seven three-pointers and held Clemson to just four after the Tigers had made an ACC-record 21 threes in their last outing.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 14.9
- Virginia ranks 28th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 44 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 36.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on four occasions this season and posted 18+ assists nine times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 15 in Division I and No. 2 in the ACC averaging 6.4 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 12 of UVA’s 14 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 10 assists against SMU
Block Party
- The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 7.7 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC
- The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 19 blocks on the season. Six different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Georgia Tech on Jan. 8. Tipoff from McCamish Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).