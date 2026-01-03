Cavaliers Travel to Florida State SundayCavaliers Travel to Florida State Sunday

The Virginia women’s basketball team is set to travel to Florida State on Sunday (Jan. 4). Tipoff from Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women's basketball team (11-3, 3-0 ACC) is set to travel to Florida State (5-10, 0-3 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 4). Tipoff from Donald L. Tucker Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Broadcast Information

  • Sunday’s game be streamed on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
  • The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
  • Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

  • The Cavaliers have won five consecutive games to match the second-longest streak under Agugua-Hamilton
  • The Cavaliers are 3-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 5-0 to start conference play in 2017-18.
  • UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish and as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
  • Virginia is averaging 78.4 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.5 ppg.
  • The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.7 blocks per game.
  • UVA ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game.
  • Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,004-567 (.638) record.

Series History

  • The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Florida State 36-23
  • Virginia is 16-12 against in road games against the Seminoles
  • UVA is 1-2 against FSU under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Last Time in Tallahassee

  • The last time Virginia traveled to Florida State, UVA knocked off the then No. 15-ranked Seminoles by a score of 91-87
  • Kymora Johnson scored 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, pulled down seven rebounds and dished six assists.
  • The Cavaliers shot 63 percent in the final period and Johnson tallied 10 points in the fourth to help deliver Virginia’s first win in Tallahassee since the 2011-12 season.
  • Olivia McGhee (10 pts), Camryn Taylor (11 pts, 10 reb), Jillian Brown (10 pts, 6 reb) and London Clarkson (10 pts, 6 reb) rounded out a total of five Cavaliers in double figures.

Last Time Out

  • The Cavaliers opened 2026 with their fifth consecutive victory fueled by a pair of double-doubles from Tabitha Amanze and Sa’Myah Smith as the Cavaliers defeated Clemson 73-63.
  • Amanze led the team with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting while going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She also led the team with 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
  • Smith poured in 14 points of her own while converting on a career-high three attempts from beyond the arc and pulling down 10 rebounds.
  • Kymora Johnson tallied 12 points while dishing out eight assists.
  • The Cavaliers went 21-for-22 from the free-throw line and assisted on 18 of their 23 made baskets.
  • Virginia connected on seven three-pointers and held Clemson to just four after the Tigers had made an ACC-record 21 threes in their last outing.

Crash the Glass

  • The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 14.9
  • Virginia ranks 28th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game
  • Amanze leads the team with 44 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 36. 

Dropping Dimes

  • Virginia ranks No. 16 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game as a team.
  • The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on four occasions this season and posted 18+ assists nine times as a team.
  • Kymora Johnson ranks No. 15 in Division I and No. 2 in the ACC averaging 6.4 assists per game.
  • She has registered at least five assists in 12 of UVA’s 14 games this season
  • She recorded a season-high 10 assists against SMU

Block Party

  • The Cavaliers rank second in NCAA Division I with 7.7 blocks per game, a mark that leads the ACC
  • The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in three different games this season (Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
  • Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 19 blocks on the season. Six different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Preseason Honors

  • Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
  • Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
  • Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon

  • The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Georgia Tech on Jan. 8. Tipoff from McCamish Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.
  • The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
  • Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).