12 Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Cross Country Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A total of 12 Virginia track & field and cross country student athletes were named to the 2025 All-ACC Academic Cross Country team, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday (Jan. 30).
The Cavaliers placed a total of nine women on the All-ACC Academic teams, the most of any ACC program on the women's side. Academic requirements for selection include being an undergraduate student-athlete who has been enrolled at the institution at least one academic year (two semesters / three quarters), earned a cumulative GPA of 3.00 including a 3.00 GPA in the most recent two semesters / three quarters, and participated in the ACC Championship and/or the NCAA Championship.
Women’s All-ACC Academic Selections (9)
Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Jr., Commerce
Tatum David, Virginia, Jr., Public Policy & Leadership
Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Jr., Media Studies
Katie Dorsey, Virginia, Sr., Commerce
Mary Ellen Eudaly, Virginia, Sr., Foreign Affairs
Stella Kermes, Virginia, So., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Tatum Olesen, Virginia, So., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Clark Stewart, Virginia, Jr., Media Studies
Ella Woehlcke, Virginia, So., Commerce
Men’s All-ACC Academic Selections (3)
Adam Balewicz, Virginia, So., Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Gary Martin, Virginia, Sr., Media Studies (BA)
Richard Moreno, Virginia, Sr., Government/Media Studies
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
