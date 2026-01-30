No. 6 Virginia To Take on Georgetown Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In their lone match of the weekend, the No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (8-3) will play No. 15 Georgetown on Saturday (Jan. 31) at 3 p.m. at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available for the match.

CAVALIER NOTES

Senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for most wins on the team with eight apiece.

Three Cavaliers competed last weekend in the CSA Individual Championships held in New York, N.Y. Freshman Charlotte Pastel advanced to the round of 16 while senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maria Min fell in the round of 32 and entered Consolation Pool D, where Tammam advanced to the final but fell in five.

Virginia is an undefeated 7-0 all-time against Georgetown in the series dating to 2018.

UP NEXT