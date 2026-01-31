Cavaliers Battle Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (15-6, 7-3 ACC) is set to travel to Virginia Tech (17-5, 7-3 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 1). Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

Virginia is averaging 78 points per game and limiting opposition to 61.6 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.8 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,008-570 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Virginia Tech 53-20

The Cavaliers are 29-10 against the Hokies on the road

UVA as won two of the last three meetings with Virginia Tech

Virginia is 28-12 in ACC meetings with the Hokies

Last Season Against the Hokies

The teams split a pair of meetings in 2024-25

Virginia won the first, a 73-65 win on the road (1/16/25), its first win at Cassell Coliseum since 2020

UVA outscored Virginia Tech 27-12 in the third quarter led by Latasha Lattimore’s 24 points

Kymora Johnson netted 16 points while Breona Hurd scored 11

The Cavaliers fell to Virginia Tech 87-62 in the return trip to JPJ

Virginia Tech’s Carys Baker and Matilda Ekh led all players with 17 points apiece

Last Time Out

Virginia survived a three-overtime thriller to win 109-103 at Wake Forest (Jan. 29)

Three Cavaliers scored 20-plus points including Johnson (26), Weimar (25) and White (22)

White logged career highs in points (22), rebounds (12) and assists (6)

UVA improved to 2-1 in overtime games this season, both wins came on the road

Virginia played back-to-back overtime games for the first time since 2010

Weimar’s 25 points were a season high, she went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line to push the Cavaliers across the finish line.

Block Party

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.8 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 34 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 12.5

Virginia ranks 23rd in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game

Weimar leads the team with 60 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 59.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 10 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.5 assists per game.

With 494 career assists, Johnson ranks sixth in program history trailing Tora Suber (508) for fifth on the all-time list

She has registered at least five assists in 18 of UVA’s 21 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel host Miami on Thursday, Feb. 5. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.

The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash