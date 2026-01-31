No. 15 Virginia Downs No. 13 Michigan 4-2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-1) defeated No. 13 Michigan (1-1) 4-2 on Friday evening (Jan. 30) at the Varsity Tennis Center.

No. 10 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas grabbed the first win of the evening, a 6-2 victory on doubles court two. After Michigan responded with a win on the third doubles court, Virginia clinched the doubles point as No. 9 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang battled to a 7-6 (2) victory on the top court.

The Wolverines evened the score at 1-1 with a win on court three before No. 125 Isabelle Lacy cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win on court four to put the Cavaliers back in the lead. Michigan then once again tied the match at two points apiece with a win on court two. Fifth year Melodie Collard won 6-3, 6-4 on court five to give Virginia a 3-2 lead before freshman Kaitlyn Rolls won 6-4, 7-6 (5) on court six to clinch the match victory.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers continue their road weekend, taking on No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday (Feb. 1) at 11 a.m.



#15 UVA 4, #13 Michigan 2

Singles competition

1. #3 Piper Charney (UM) vs. #30 Vivian Yang (VA) 4-6, 6-5 UF

2. #32 Lily Jones (UM) def. #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-2, 6-4

3. #80 Reese Miller (UM) def. #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-2, 6-1

4. #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. #85 Jessica Bernales (UM) 6-1, 6-4

5. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Gabriella Lindgren (UM) 6-3, 6-4

6. Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Emily Sartz-Lunde (UM) 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Doubles competition

1. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. #43 Jessica Bernales/Lily Jones (UM) 7-6 (2)

2. #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Reese Miller/Gabriella Lindgren (UM) 6-2

3. Piper Charney/Emily Sartz-Lunde (UM) def. Isabelle Lacy/Meggie Navarro (VA) 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,4,2,5,6)