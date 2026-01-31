No. 2 Virginia Tops No. 12 Columbia 6-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (5-0) defeated No. 12 Columbia (2-4) 6-1 on Friday (Jan. 30) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett began the evening's action with a 6-1 win on the top doubles court. Sophomore Jangjun Kim and senior Måns Dahlberg then clinched the doubles point with their 6-3 win on doubles court two.

Brockett cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win on court five to put the Cavaliers up 2-0. Sophomore Keegan Rice grabbed the third point for UVA with his 6-2, 6-1 victory on court two. After battling to take the first set 7-5, senior Douglas Yaffa dominated his second set 6-0 to clinch Virginia's match victory.

The Cavaliers closed out the evening with another two wins as freshman Andres Santamarta Roig won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 on court four and junior Dylan Dietrich battled to a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory on the top court. Columbia notched their sole win of the match with a hard-fought, three-set victory on court three.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on Vanderbilt on Sunday (Feb. 1) on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club at 12 p.m.



#2 Virginia 6, #12 Columbia 1

Singles competition

1. #16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #52 Nicolas Kotzen (COL) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

2. #29 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #65 Sachin Palta (COL) 6-2, 6-1

3. Thanaphat Boosarawongse (COL) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

4. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Abhishket Thorat (COL) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Aditya Govila (COL) 6-1, 6-0

6. Douglas Yaffa (VA) def. Andrew Kotzen (COL) 7-5, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Nicolas Kotzen/Andrew Ena (COL) 6-1

2. Jangjun Kim/Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Michael Zheng/Sachin Palta (COL) 6-3

3. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) vs. #37 Thanaphat Boosarawongse/Aditya Govila (COL) 5-2 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (5,2,6,4,3,1)

T-2:55 A-216