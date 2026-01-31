No. 6 Virginia Downs Georgetown 7-2

No. 6 Virginia Downs Georgetown 7-2No. 6 Virginia Downs Georgetown 7-2
The Cavaliers picked up their second MASC win with a 7-2 defeat of Georgetown on Saturday (Jan. 31).

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (9-3) defeated No. 15 Georgetown (4-6) 7-2 on Saturday (Jan. 31) at Squash on Fire.

Virginia jumped out to a 4-0 lead with wins from freshman Charlotte Pastel at position one, sophomore Ana Quijano at six, freshman Anniston Mahaffy at seven and senior Nina Hashmi at four. After freshman Grace Fazzinga recovered from a dropped first game to notch a 3-1 win in the exhibition match, Georgetown got on the board with a win at position two. The Cavaliers responded shortly thereafter, clinching the match victory with sophomore Maryam Mian's 3-1 win at position five. Virginia tacked on two more wins from juniors Nili Sprecher at eight and Clare Minnis at three before Georgetown closed out the afternoon with a win at position nine.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • This was the Cavaliers' second match of Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference play.
  • Virginia is now 2-0 in MASC play.
  • Senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for most wins on the team with eight apiece.
  • Virginia is an undefeated 8-0 all-time against Georgetown in the series dating to 2018.

 

UP NEXT

  • Virginia is hosting MASC Conference Championships at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va., running Friday through Sunday (Feb. 13-15).

#6 Virginia 7, #15 Georgetown 2

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Cecilia Curran (GU) 11-5, 11-3, 11-1
2 | Sanah Syed (GU) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-7, 11-5, 11-8
3 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Ella Schoonmaker (GU) 13-11, 11-3, 11-7
4 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Ella Erickson (GU) 11-2, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Mary Kacergis (GU) 11-2, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6
6 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Aarohi Kuthari (GU) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5
7 | Anniston Mahaffy (VA) def. Lindsay Lee (GU) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7
8 | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Katie Hennessy (GU) 9-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3
9 | Sydney Bramen (GU) def. Piper Giovine (VA) 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-9
Exh. | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Virginia Wood (GU) 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-5