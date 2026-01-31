No. 6 Virginia Downs Georgetown 7-2

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (9-3) defeated No. 15 Georgetown (4-6) 7-2 on Saturday (Jan. 31) at Squash on Fire.

Virginia jumped out to a 4-0 lead with wins from freshman Charlotte Pastel at position one, sophomore Ana Quijano at six, freshman Anniston Mahaffy at seven and senior Nina Hashmi at four. After freshman Grace Fazzinga recovered from a dropped first game to notch a 3-1 win in the exhibition match, Georgetown got on the board with a win at position two. The Cavaliers responded shortly thereafter, clinching the match victory with sophomore Maryam Mian's 3-1 win at position five. Virginia tacked on two more wins from juniors Nili Sprecher at eight and Clare Minnis at three before Georgetown closed out the afternoon with a win at position nine.