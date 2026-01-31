Virginia Grabs 28-9 Victory At Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia wrestling team (9-6, 1-3 ACC) picked up an ACC victory on Friday night (Jan. 30) as the Cavaliers defeated Duke (6-10, 0-3 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia improved to 67-7-2 in the all-time series with Duke and has won eight consecutive duals against the Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers posted five bonus-point victories on the night, including three major decisions and a pair of technical falls.

Gable Porter and Colton Washleski each picked up their 18th win of the season with Washleski taking a major decision to open the night and Porter winning by technical fall.

Freshman Rocco Hayes improved to 3-0 in dual action and 2-0 in ACC duals with his win at 125 pounds.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“It has been an absolutely crazy last 48 hours with a lot of stuff going on in terms of illness and injury, and once again our guys found a way to fill those gaps, step up, fill holes and wrestle well. I’m really proud of this team tonight. I think we wrestled great from top to bottom. This should give us some momentum heading into a huge match with Virginia Tech next week.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns home to host Virginia Tech next Friday (Feb. 6) at John Paul Jones Arena. Wrestling is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at UVATix.com.



VIRGINIA 28, DUKE 9

157: No. 32 Colton Washleski major dec. Mikey Boulanger, 12-3 – UVA 4, DU 0

165: Michael Murphy dec. Aurelius Dunbar, 8-4 – UVA 7, DU 0

174: No. 23 Aidan Wallace dec. Mason Stefanelli, 7-5 – UVA 7, DU 3

184: Dylan Newsome dec. David Hussey, 5-0 – UVA 10, DU 3

197: Steven Burrell Jr. major dec. Owen McGrory, 12-4 – UVA 14, DU 3

285: No. 23 Connor Barket dec. Brenan Morgan, 4-2 – UVA 14, DU 6

125: Rocco Hayes major dec. Spencer van Savoye, 12-1 – UVA 18, DU 6

133: Kyle Montaperto tech fall Riley Rowan, 17-1 – UVA 23, DU 6

141: Gable Porter tech fall Raymond Adams, 15-0 – UVA 28, DU 6

149: Dylan Ross dec. Wynton Denkins, 2-1 – UVA 28, DU 9