Trio Of Cavaliers Place At Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A trio of Cavaliers claimed spots on the podium as Kyren Butler, Gable Porter and Colton Washleski all placed to lead the Virginia wrestling team in competition at the Southern Scuffle hosted by Chattanooga on Sunday (Jan. 4)



NOTING THE HOOS

The Cavaliers finished 13th in the team standings with a total of 57.0 points.

Virginia had eight wrestlers in the field advance to Sunday competition at the Southern Scuffle.

Kyren Butler went 2-1 on the day with his only loss coming at the hands of teammate Gable Porter. Butler took seventh at 141 pounds for the event.

Gable Porter went 3-1 on the day to take the fifth-place spot at 141 pounds. Porter is now 16-4 on the season, although his win over Butler does not count in NCAA selection records.

Colton Washleski also went 3-1 on the day to finish fifth in the 157-pound bracket. Washleski also has 16 wins on the year and sits at 16-5 after the weekend of competition.

It is the second straight season for the Cavaliers to have at least three placers at the Southern Scuffle.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“I am really proud with how we finished up this tournament. It certainly didn’t start great, but I’m very pleased with the way decided to finish this thing. Colton (Washleski), Kyren Butler and Gable Porter were warriors today. These results should help our guys in building their case for the NCAA tournament, so again good things today. As we enter into the ACC dual grind, we have areas to fix that have been present for a while now and we have to take care of that and make a decision to fix those mistakes.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads out on the road to open dual competition in the ACC next week. The Cavaliers kick things off at No. 9 NC State on Friday (Jan. 9) with wrestling to begin at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum.



VIRGINIA RESULTS (SUNDAY COMPETITORS ONLY)

141:

Kyren Butler – Seventh Place Finish

R32: Butler dec. George Rosas (Citadel), 11-5

R16: Aldo Hernandez (App. State) dec. Butler, 6-3

Conso. R16-2: Butler over Cael Nasdeo (Penn State) by medical forfeit

Conso. R8-1: Butler dec. Jaden Crumpter (Michigan St.), 12-5

Conso. R8-2: Butler tech fall Devon Harrison (NDSU), 20-3 (6:38)

Conso. R4: Gable Porter (UVA) dec. Butler, 1-0

Seventh Place Match: Butler dec. Nick Vafiadis (Navy), 9-3



Gable Porter – Fifth Place Finish

R32: Porter dec. Marley Washington (Davidson), 11-3

R16: No. 32 Dario Lemus (Maryland) dec. Porter, 8-6

Conso. R16-2: Porter major dec. Michael Olson (NDSU), 8-0

Conso. R8-1: Porter pinned Hunter Mason (Chattanooga), 5:42

Conso. R8-2: Porter dec. Jesse Vasquez (Cal Baptist), 4-0

Conso. R4: Porter dec. Kyren Butler (UVA), 1-0

Conso. SF: No. 22 Tom Crook (VT) dec. Porter, 5-2

Fifth Place Match: Porter over No. 19 Haiden Drury (Utah Valley) by medical forfeit



149:

Wynton Denkins

R64: Denkins major dec. Brayden Fahrbach (App. State), 15-6

R32: Denkins dec. Gage Owen (American), 7-2

R16: Carson DesRosier (Citadel) dec. Denkins, 7-4

Conso. R16-2: Denkins dec. Luca Felix (NCSU), 7-5

Conso. R8-1: Denkins dec. Dylan Ross (Duke), 4-2

Conso. R8-2: No. 4 Cross Wasilewski (Penn) dec. Denkins, 7-4



No. 24 Colton Washleski – Fifth Place Finish

R64: Washleski dec. Mekhi Neal (Maryland), 3-1

R32: Washleski dec. Kai O’Dell (App. State), 8-2

R16: Washleski dec. Mark Takara (Utah Valley), 4-1

QF: Kyrel Leavell (Citadel) dec. Washleski, 6-1

Conso. R8-2: Washleski major dec. Kendrick Hodge (Campbell), 11-2

Conso. 4: Washleski dec. Jaivon Jones (Little Rock), 4-2

Conso. SF: Jonathan Ley (Navy) dec. Washleski, 2-1

Fifth Place Match: Washleski dec. Kyrel Leavell (Citadel), 10-4



165:

Michael Murphy

R32: No. 31 Sean Seefeldt (Penn) major dec. Murphy, 9-1

Conso. R16-1: Murphy dec. Parker Kearns (Citadel), 7-0

Conso. R16-2: Murphy over Paul Ognissanti by medical forfeit

Conso. R8-1: Murphy dec. AJ Rodrigues (Maryland), 8-0

Conso. R8-2: Dylan Elmore (Navy) dec. Murphy, 5-3



Nick Sanko

R32: Sanko tech fall Cael Miller (Bellarmine), 15-0 (4:02)

R16: Sanko dec.AJ Rodrigues (Maryland), 5-0

QF: No. 5 Matty Bianchi (Little Rock) dec. Sanko, 9-4

Conso. R8-2: Boeden Greenley (NDSU) dec. Sanko, 11-10



184:

Griffin Gammell

R32: Asher Cunningham (Penn State) pinned Gammell, 4:29

Conso. R16-1: Gammell major dec. Deegan Ross (Clarion), 12-4

Conso. R16-2: Gammell major dec. Matt Furman (Cornell), 16-8

Conso. R8-1: Gammell dec. Reed Douglas (Presbyterian), 8-4

Conso. R8-2:.No. 22 Jaden Bullock (Va. Tech) major dec. Gammell, 14-1



Dylan Newsome

R32: Newsome dec. Jacob Gilfoil (Army), 6-3

R16: Newsome dec. Gage Yacke (Navy), 4-2

QF: No. 17 Aiden Brenot (NDSU) dec. Newsome, 4-2

Conso. R8-2: Landon Jones (Chattanooga) dec. Newsome, 8-1



