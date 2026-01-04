Virginia Has Eight Wrestlers Advance To Day Two At Southern Scuffle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Virginia wrestling team turned in a solid first day of competition at the Southern Scuffle on Saturday (Jan. 3) with eight wrestlers moving on to day two of the event in the hunt of a podium finish. Wrestling will continue at 9 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 4) at McKenzie Arena.



NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia had four wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals of the event with Keyveon Roller (125), Colton Washleski (157), Nick Sanko (165) and Dylan Newsome (184) representing the Hoos in that round.

Overall, the Cavaliers posted 11 bonus-point victories on the afternoon with two pins, four tech falls and five major decisions. Both Gable Porter and Brenan Morgan recorded pins for the Cavaliers.

Both Nick Sanko (165) and Dylan Newsome (184) had opportunities in the quarterfinals to knock off the top seed in their brackets, each within striking distance or holding a lead late in the bout. But the top seed prevailed in both cases to send the two Cavaliers to the consolation bracket.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“We had some guys wrestle really well and make the quarters. Keyveon Roller, Colton Washleski, Nick Sanko and Dylan Newsome really started day well. But, that quarterfinal round was rough. Keyveon had to be pulled for concussion protocol and the other guys weren’t able to punch through. But, they will have their shot tomorrow morning first thing. If they win, they place. On the opposite end, we had some guys start today in not so great shape, but then do extremely well coming back through. They are still alive and going for the placing round tomorrow. Guys like Griffin Gammell, Wynton Denkins, Kyren Butler and Michael Murphy have been battling back, and Gable Porter had a big pin last round. They ended the day well.”

“All in all, though, I am really not pleased as a whole at how we competed. I have been praising these guys a lot and they should be able to take the criticism with the praise. Today is not the best representation of our program and these guys know we expect more out of them. We should expect more from ourselves. This is not the way we wanted to represent UVA Wrestling today overall. So tomorrow is big. The opportunity to be able to improve and compete better in the morning is a blessing, so that’s the focus right now.”



VIRGINIA’S RESULTS

125:

No. 23 Keyveon Roller

R32: Roller tech fall. Colby Crouch (Campbell), 17-2 (2:44)

R16: Roller dec. Brady Joling (Davidson), 9-3

QF: Cooper Flynn (Chattanooga) over Roller by medical forfeit



133:

Kyle Montaperto

R32: Montaperto tech fall Sam Smith (Okla. State), 17-1 (5:54)

R16: No. 11 Braxton Brown (Maryland) dec. Montaperto, 6-2

Conso. R16-2: No. 29 Tristan Daugherty (NDSU) dec. Montaperto, 4-3



141:

Kyren Butler

R32: Butler dec. George Rosas (Citadel), 11-5

R16: Aldo Hernandez (App. State) dec. Butler, 6-3

Conso. R16-2: Butler over Cael Nasdeo (Penn State) by medical forfeit

Conso. R8-1: Butler dec. Jaden Crumpter (Michigan St.), 12-5

Conso. R8-2: Butler vs. Devon Harrison (NDSU) on Sunday



Gable Porter

R32: Porter dec. Marley Washington (Davidson), 11-3

R16: No. 32 Dario Lemus (Maryland) dec. Porter, 8-6

Conso. R16-2: Porter major dec. Michael Olson (NDSU), 8-0

Conso. R8-1: Porter pinned Hunter Mason (Chattanooga), 5:42

Conso. R8-2: Porter vs. Jesse Vasquez (Cal Baptist) on Sunday



149:

Wynton Denkins

R64: Denkins major dec. Brayden Fahrbach (App. State), 15-6

R32: Denkins dec. Gage Owen (American), 7-2

R16: Carson DesRosier (Citadel) dec. Denkins, 7-4

Conso. R16-2: Denkins dec. Luca Felix (NCSU), 7-5

Conso. R8-1: Denkins dec. Dylan Ross (Duke), 4-2

Conso. R8-2: Denkins vs. No. 4 Cross Wasilewski (Penn) on Sunday



Jack Myers

R32: No. 26 Brock Herman (Little Rock) major dec. Myers, 13-5

Conso. R32-2: Luca Felix (NCSU) dec. Myers, 8-1



157:

Nathan Rickards

R32: No. 25 Gavin Drexler (NDSU) dec. Rickards, 7-0

Conso. R32-2: Rickards dec. Cody Hamilton (Clarion), 5-2

Conso. R16-1: Jeb Prechtel (Bellarmine) dec. Rickards, 8-6



No. 24 Colton Washleski

R64: Washleski dec. Mekhi Neal (Maryland), 3-1

R32: Washleski dec. Kai O’Dell (App. State), 8-2

R16: Washleski dec. Mark Takara (Utah Valley), 4-1

QF: Kyrel Leavell (Citadel) dec. Washleski, 6-1

Conso. R8-2: Washleski vs. Kendrick Hodge (Campbell)



165:

Michael Murphy

R32: No. 31 Sean Seefeldt (Penn) major dec. Murphy, 9-1

Conso. R16-1: Murphy dec. Parker Kearns (Citadel), 7-0

Conso. R16-2: Murphy over Paul Ognissanti by medical forfeit

Conso. R8-1: Murphy dec. AJ Rodrigues (Maryland), 8-0

Conso. R8-2: Murphy vs. Dylan Elmore (Navy)



Nick Sanko

R32: Sanko tech fall Cael Miller (Bellarmine), 15-0 (4:02)

R16: Sanko dec.AJ Rodrigues (Maryland), 5-0

QF: No. 5 Matty Bianchi (Little Rock) dec. Sanko, 9-4

Conso. R8-2: Sanko vs. Boeden Greenley (NDSU)



Mason Stefanelli

R32: Stefanelli tech fall Brandon Jacoby (Presbyterian), 20-3 (2:36)

R16: No. 16 Gunner Filipowicz (Army) major dec. Stefanelli, 9-1

Conso. R16-2: Stefanelli major dec. Mason Reiniche (Chattanooga), 15-2

Conso. R8-1: Boeden Greenley (NDSU) dec. Stefanelli, 9-5



174:

No. 19 Nick Hamilton

R32: Andrew Christie (Army) pinned Hamilton, 2:18

Conso. R32-2: Gabe Lily (Clarion) dec. Nick Hamilton, 9-8



184:

Griffin Gammell

R32: Asher Cunningham (Penn State) pinned Gammell, 4:29

Conso. R16-1: Gammell major dec. Deegan Ross (Clarion), 12-4

Conso. R16-2: Gammell major dec. Matt Furman (Cornell), 16-8

Conso. R8-1: Gammell dec. Reed Douglas (Presbyterian), 8-4

Conso. R8-2: Gammell vs .No. 22 Jaden Bullock (Va. Tech)



Jack Lesher

R64: Adrian Gacek (Clarion) dec. Lesher, 10-8

Conso. R32-2: Mahonri Rushton (N. Colorado) dec. Lesher, 6-4



Dylan Newsome

R32: Newsome dec. Jacob Gilfoil (Army), 6-3

R16: Newsome dec. Gage Yacke (Navy), 4-2

QF: No. 17 Aiden Brenot (NDSU) dec. Newsome, 4-2

Conso. R8-2: Newsome vs. Landon Jones (Chattanooga)



197:

Steven Burrell Jr.

R32: Andrew Liber (Bellarmine) dec. Burrell, 8-4

Conso. R16-1: No. 29 Wolfgang Frable (Army) over Burrell by medical forfeit



285:

No. 33 Brenan Morgan

R32: Michael Gasper (Little Rock) dec. Morgan, 12-5

Conso. R16-1: Morgan pinned Dom Iaquinto (Navy), 3:49

Conso. R16-2: Ashton Davis (Cornell) dec. Morgan, 8-2





