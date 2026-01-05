Coach Mox Radio Show Debuts at Matchbox Tuesday, Jan. 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Coach Mox Radio Show featuring live interviews with head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and student athletes is set to debut Tuesday (Jan. 6) at Matchbox restaurant (2055 Bond Street). The weekly program hosted by Luke Neer will air from 6-7 p.m. on 98.9-FM/1070-AM WINA.

Fans are encouraged to attend the show in person at Matchbox and will also have the opportunity to submit questions by tagging the team’s official X account @UVAWomensHoops.

Tuesday’s show will feature senior forward Tabitha Amanze. A 6-4 transfer from Princeton, Amanze has started 14 games this season while averaging 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds 1.4 blocks per game. The Cavaliers travel to Georgia Tech on Jan. 8 and take on Syracuse at JPJ on Jan. 11.

2026 Coach Mox Radio Show Schedule