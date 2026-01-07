Becker, Gracia Named Preseason All-Americans By Perfect Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball’s Eric Becker and AJ Gracia were both named Second Team Preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game on Wednesday (Jan. 7).

Becker was one of four Cavaliers to play in all 50 games during the 2025 campaign. He landed Third Team All-ACC honors while leading UVA in batting average (.368), runs (54), RBIs (52), doubles (21) and total bases (124). Becker’s batting average of .368 ranked the sophomore eighth in the league while his doubles (21) placed him second among all ACC hitters.

Gracia, who played the 2025 season at Duke, started all 60 games for the Blue Devils. The outfielder batted .293 (63-for-215) with ten doubles, one triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. In his final campaign with the Blue Devils, he set the program record for walks in a season with 57.

Both Cavaliers were named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team that competed in the 45th USA vs. Japan All-Star Series over the summer.