Cavaliers Hit the Road for ACC Battle at Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-3, 4-0 ACC) is set to travel to Georgia Tech (7-9, 2-2 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 8). Tipoff from McCamish Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game be streamed on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers have won six consecutive games, the second-longest streak under Agugua-Hamilton
- The Cavaliers are 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 5-0 to start conference play in 2017-18.
- Virginia’s four-game winning streak in ACC play is the longest under Agugua-Hamilton.
- UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
- Virginia is averaging 79.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 57.6 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,005-567 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Georgia Tech 59-20.
- Virginia is 21-15 in road games against the Yellow Jackets.
- UVA has lost back-to-back games against Georgia Tech.
Last Time Against Georgia Tech
- The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half but mounted a valiant comeback effort to bring the game back within just a pair in the final minutes. Virginia ultimately fell to No. 18 Georgia Tech by a score of 75-62 at JPJ (1/23/25).
- Kymora Johnson led the Hoos with 22 pts on 10-for-15 shooting with five assists and three steals.
- Breona Hurd pitched in 16 points to go with six rebounds and one assist while tallying 13 of her points in the second half to spur on Virginia’s comeback effort.
- Latasha Lattimore scored 10 points and 10 rebounds
- Georgia Tech’s Dani Carnegie led all players with 29 points on 7-for-17 shooting while drilling five three-pointers and pulling down nine rebounds.
Last Time Out
- Kymora Johnson played all 50 minutes and scored 31 points to help Virginia fend off Florida State in a thrilling 91-87 double-overtime victory at Florida State.
- Johnson (31 pts, 8 reb, 11 ast) came just short of her second career triple double while Paris Clark dropped a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
- Virginia recorded its first win after multiple overtime periods since a 94-92 4OT win at NC State (2/10/11).
- Johnson led all players with 11 points in the overtime periods while going 6-for-8 from the free-throw line and dishing out three assists.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in four different games this season (FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 21 blocks on the season. Seven different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 14.3
- Virginia ranks 26th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.8 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 46 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 41.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 12 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 10 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and No. 1 in the ACC averaging 6.7 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 13 of UVA’s 15 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
