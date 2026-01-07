Cavaliers Hit the Road for ACC Battle at Georgia TechCavaliers Hit the Road for ACC Battle at Georgia Tech

Cavaliers Hit the Road for ACC Battle at Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-3, 4-0 ACC) is set to travel to Georgia Tech (7-9, 2-2 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 8). Tipoff from McCamish Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

  • Thursday’s game be streamed on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
  • The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
  • Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

  • The Cavaliers are set to face off with Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion on Thursday (Jan. 8) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
  • The Cavaliers have won six consecutive games, the second-longest streak under Agugua-Hamilton
  • The Cavaliers are 4-0 in ACC play for the first time since going 5-0 to start conference play in 2017-18.
  • Virginia’s four-game winning streak in ACC play is the longest under Agugua-Hamilton.
  • UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
  • Virginia is averaging 79.3 points per game and limiting opposition to 57.6 ppg.
  • The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.
  • UVA ranks No. 18 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game.
  • Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,005-567 (.638) record.

Series History

  • The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Georgia Tech 59-20.
  • Virginia is 21-15 in road games against the Yellow Jackets.
  • UVA has lost back-to-back games against Georgia Tech.

Last Time Against Georgia Tech

  • The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half but mounted a valiant comeback effort to bring the game back within just a pair in the final minutes. Virginia ultimately fell to No. 18 Georgia Tech by a score of 75-62 at JPJ (1/23/25).
  • Kymora Johnson led the Hoos with 22 pts on 10-for-15 shooting with five assists and three steals.
  • Breona Hurd pitched in 16 points to go with six rebounds and one assist while tallying 13 of her points in the second half to spur on Virginia’s comeback effort.
  • Latasha Lattimore scored 10 points and 10 rebounds
  • Georgia Tech’s Dani Carnegie led all players with 29 points on 7-for-17 shooting while drilling five three-pointers and pulling down nine rebounds. 

Last Time Out

  • Kymora Johnson played all 50 minutes and scored 31 points to help Virginia fend off Florida State in a thrilling 91-87 double-overtime victory at Florida State.
  • Johnson (31 pts, 8 reb, 11 ast) came just short of her second career triple double while Paris Clark dropped a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
  • Virginia recorded its first win after multiple overtime periods since a 94-92 4OT win at NC State (2/10/11).
  • Johnson led all players with 11 points in the overtime periods while going 6-for-8 from the free-throw line and dishing out three assists.

Block Party

  • The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.1 blocks per game.
  • The Cavaliers have blocked 10 shots in four different games this season (FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
  • Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 21 blocks on the season. Seven different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Crash the Glass

  • The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 14.3
  • Virginia ranks 26th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.8 offensive rebounds per game
  • Amanze leads the team with 46 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 41. 

Dropping Dimes

  • Virginia ranks No. 12 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.5 assists per game as a team.
  • The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 10 times as a team.
  • Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and No. 1 in the ACC averaging 6.7 assists per game.
  • She has registered at least five assists in 13 of UVA’s 15 games this season
  • She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

  • Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
  • Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
  • Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

On the Horizon

  • The Cavaliers will back in action when they host Syracuse on Jan. 11. Tipoff from JPJ is set for 2 p.m.
  • The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
  • Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).