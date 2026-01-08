Cavaliers Open ACC Slate At No. 9 NC State Friday

Cavaliers Open ACC Slate At No. 9 NC State FridayCavaliers Open ACC Slate At No. 9 NC State Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-3, 0-0 ACC) opens the conference slate on Friday night (Jan. 9) as the Cavaliers travel to take on No. 9 NC State (8-3, 0-0 ACC). The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS
• The Hoos enter the weekend with a pair of wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings with Colton Washleski (No. 29 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 27 at 174) representing the Cavaliers.

  • Virginia and NC State have faced off 79 times in the history of the series with the Hoos sitting at 34-44-1 in those meetings.
  • The Cavaliers open ACC competition against the Wolfpack for the second straight season after hosting NC State to open the ACC slate a year ago.
  • It will be the second ranked opponent of the season for the Cavaliers who also wrestled No. 8 Lehigh in a tight battle earlier this season. All 11 duals so far this season have come on the road as Memorial Gym continues to undergo renovations.
  • Several Cavaliers have been standouts in dual action this season with two Hoos only dropping one dual matchup this season. Brenan Morgan is 9-1 at heavyweight, while Gable Porter is 6-1 at 141 pounds. Wynton Denkins and Colton Washleski are both 7-2 in dual action this season. Nick Hamilton is 4-0 in limited dual action this season.

    VIRGINIA PROBABLES
    125:     Rocco Hayes
    133: Marlon Yarbrough OR Kyle Montaperto
    141: Gable Porter
    149: Wynton Denkins
    157: No. 29 Colton Washleski
    165: Michael Murphy
    174: No. 27 Nick Hamilton
    184: Griffin Gammell
    197: Steven Burrell Jr.
    285: Brenan Morgan

    NC STATE PROBABLES
    125: No. 1 Vincent Robinson OR Brad Yokum
    133: No. 32 Troy Hohman
    141: No. 8 Ryan Jack
    149: No. 5 Koy Buesgens
    157: Brogan Tucker
    165: No. 16 Will Denny
    174: No. 5 Matty Singleton
    184: Don Cates
    197: No. 25 Patrick Brophy OR Andrew Macchiavello
    285: No. 2 Isaac Trumble

    ON DECK FOR THE HOOS
    Virginia will wrestle at home for the first time this season next weekend when the Cavaliers host No. 13 North Carolina (7-1) at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday (Jan. 16). The dual is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale at UVATix.com.