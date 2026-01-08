Cavaliers Open ACC Slate At No. 9 NC State Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-3, 0-0 ACC) opens the conference slate on Friday night (Jan. 9) as the Cavaliers travel to take on No. 9 NC State (8-3, 0-0 ACC). The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Coliseum.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).



NOTING THE HOOS

• The Hoos enter the weekend with a pair of wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings with Colton Washleski (No. 29 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 27 at 174) representing the Cavaliers.