Martin Named to The Bowerman Watch List 2026 Preseason

The Bowerman Men’s 2026 Preseason

NAME YEAR SCHOOL EVENTS



Peyton Bair, SR, Oregon, Combined Events

James Corrigan, RS SR, BYU, Mid-Distance/Steeple

Gary Martin, SR, Virginia, Mid-Distance/Distance

Ralford Mullings, SR, Oklahoma, Throws

Brian Musau, JR, Oklahoma State, Distance

Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, SR, Ole Miss, Throws

Habtom Samuel, JR, New Mexico, Distance

Jonathan Seremes, JR, Texas Tech, Jumps

Ja'Kobe Tharp, JR, Auburn, Hurdles



Also receiving votes:

BJ Green, Oklahoma (Jumps), T'Mars McCallum, Tennessee (Sprints); Chinecherem Nnamdi, Texas A&M (Javelin); Samuel Ogazi, Alabama (Sprints); Tarsis Orogot, Alabama (Sprints); Aleksandr Solovev, Texas A&M (Pole Vault); JC Stevenson, Southern California (Sprints/Jumps); Tyrice Taylor, Arkansas (Mid-Distance).

