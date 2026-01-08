Martin Named to The Bowerman Watch List 2026 Preseason

NEW ORLEANS – Virginia track and field’s Gary Martin has been named to The Bowerman Watchlist 2026 Preseason – collegiate track and field’s most prestigious award, as announced Thursday (Jan. 8) by The Bowerman Men’s Watch List Committee in conjunction with the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Making his third appearance on The Bowerman Watchlist in his career, Martin continues to shine in his senior season for the Cavaliers.
In his indoor season opener, Martin shattered his own school record in the 5000-meters clocking 13:05.57 to finish third at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. His previous record stood at 13:30.69 from the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships. With his time, the Warminster, Pa. native broke the ACC record in the event which previously stood at 13:09.30 by Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State in 2022. His time also ranks No.5 in NCAA history in the event. For his efforts, he was named the ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week (Dec. 9).
Martin owns the Virginia record in the indoor mile (3:48.82), 3000-meters (7:36.09) and 5000-meters (13:05.57). He also ranks No.5 all-time in NCAA history in the 3000-meters with his time of 7:36.09 from the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener a year ago. He returns to the track after an impressive cross country season where he earned All-ACC, All-Southeast Region and All-America honors and recorded the highest individual finish by a Virginia man at the NCAA Cross Country meet. With his seventh-place individual finish, Martin led the Cavalier men to a seventh-place team finish.
The Cavaliers will kickstart indoor competition in 2026 at the Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, January 16-17.
Mykolas Alekna, RS SR, Oregon, Discus
Peyton Bair, SR, Oregon, Combined Events
James Corrigan, RS SR, BYU, Mid-Distance/Steeple
Gary Martin, SR, Virginia, Mid-Distance/Distance
Ralford Mullings, SR, Oklahoma, Throws
Brian Musau, JR, Oklahoma State, Distance
Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, SR, Ole Miss, Throws
Habtom Samuel, JR, New Mexico, Distance
Jonathan Seremes, JR, Texas Tech, Jumps
Ja'Kobe Tharp, JR, Auburn, Hurdles
Also receiving votes:
BJ Green, Oklahoma (Jumps), T'Mars McCallum, Tennessee (Sprints); Chinecherem Nnamdi, Texas A&M (Javelin); Samuel Ogazi, Alabama (Sprints); Tarsis Orogot, Alabama (Sprints); Aleksandr Solovev, Texas A&M (Pole Vault); JC Stevenson, Southern California (Sprints/Jumps); Tyrice Taylor, Arkansas (Mid-Distance).
