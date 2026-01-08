Tickets On Sale For Home Duals With North Carolina, Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Tickets are on sale now for a pair of Virginia wrestling home duals at JPJ Arena.



The Cavaliers will host North Carolina in JPJ Arena on Friday, January 16, at 7 p.m. and Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash at JPJ on Friday, February 6, at 7:30 p.m.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the UVA Athletics ticket office at 434-924-8821.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Discounted group tickets are available in advance for groups of 20 or more individuals for $8. Virginia students are admitted for free with a valid student ID.

Mat-side seating is also available for the dual beginning at $50 for the second row of seating and $75 for the first row of seating.



Combo packs are also available for fans who want to purchase tickets to both duals. General admission tickets in the combo pack are $20, while front row matside seats are $125 dollars and second-row matside seats are $100.



In addition, up to four discounted youth tickets can be purchased in advance per account.



YOUTH CLINIC PRIOR TO UNC DUAL

The Cavaliers will be hosting a free Youth Clinic prior to the dual with North Carolina (Jan. 16). The clinic will begin at 5 p.m. before the 7 p.m. dual.



Participation in the clinic is free with the purchase of an adult ticket for the dual. The purchase of an adult general admission ticket allows for the registration of up to four youth per adult ticket purchased.

Tickets are required for both youth and adults for admission to the dual match. Upon signup for the clinic, a link is available to purchase tickets for the dual.

Registration for the clinic is available at VirginiaSports.com.