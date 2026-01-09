No. 23 Virginia Battles Stanford Saturday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 23 Virginia (13-2, 2-1 ACC) completes its two-game homestand against Stanford (13-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 10. Tipoff for the ACC contest is set for 2:15 p.m. on The CW and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Tickets

The Virginia-Stanford game is sold out.

Single-game, group and mini-plan tickets are on sale at uvatix.com. The four-game mini-plan features North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and two additional games of the fan’s choice. The six-game mini-plan features North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and four additional games of the fan’s choice.

For Openers

No. 23 Virginia (13-2, 2-1 ACC) closes its two-game homestand against Stanford (13-3, 2-1 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA is 9-0 at home in 2025-26 and has a 10-game win streak at JPJ.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, most since 13 in 2001-02.

The Cavaliers are averaging 86.1 points, second-most in school history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55).

UVA is 17th in kenpom.com and 26th in NET rankings.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Stanford game will be televised on The CW and broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).

Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

All-Time vs. Stanford

Virginia is 1-8 all-time (0-1 ACC) vs. Stanford in a series that dates to 1991-92.

Stanford won the inaugural ACC meeting last season, posting a convincing 88-65 win over Virginia in Palo Alto.

Virginia is 1-2 vs. the Cardinal with its lone win in the series in 1992-93 (72-48 at University Hall).

Stanford has scored 72 or more points against Virginia in six of the nine meetings.

Last Time vs. The Cardinal

Maxime Raynaud tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stanford to an 88-65 home win over Virginia on Jan. 11, 2025.

The Cardinal shot 50.8 percent and drilled 10 3-pointers.

Oziyah Sellers added 15 points and Jaylen Blakes chipped in 10 points and three steals for Stanford.

Isaac McKneely netted 22 points (5 3-pointers) for his second 20-point game of the season.

Last Time Out

Malik Thomas scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Virginia to an 84-60 home win over Cal in ACC action on Jan. 7.

Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh each added 12 points as the Cavaliers improved to 13-2, 2-1 ACC.

Onyenso added nine rebounds and four blocks for UVA.

Virginia out-rebounded Stanford 45-26 and had 23 assists on 30 made field goals.

Former Cavalier Dai Dai Ames led Cal with 18 points.

Virginia Standard

The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

UVA ranks first in the ACC in offensive rebounds (14.3) and rebounds (42.3), second in blocks (6.5 bpg), field goal percentage defense (.384) and 3-point percentage (.372), third in rebound margin (+9.5), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.296), assist/turnover ratio (1.6), 3-pointers (10.5), scoring margin (+18.5), field goal percentage (.484) and defensive rebounds (28) and fifth in scoring (86.1 ppg) and assists (17.6).

Dallin Hall ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.1 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (54.3%) and 19th in rebounds (6.3 rpg).

Johann Grünloh is second in blocks (2.5 bpg) and 14th in rebounds (6.9 rpg).

Chance Mallory ranks third in steals (2.1 spg) and 14th in free throw percentage (81%).

Ugonna Onyenso is third in blocks (2.4 bpg).

Let it Fly

Virginia is averaging a school-record 28.3 3-point attempts per game, surpassing 22.7 in 2007-08.

UVA ranks 25th in 3-pointers per game (10.5) and 44th in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

UVA has shot 30 or more 3-pointers in six contests, including a school-record 45 attempts at Virginia Tech (12/31/25).

UVA has made 11 of more 3-pointers in eight games, including a season-high 15 vs. Queens.

UVA had a school-record eight players make at least one 3-pointer in its win at Texas on Dec. 3.

In 2025-26, Jacari White (50%), Devin Tillis (42.3%), Thijs DeRidder (40.4%), Chance Mallory (39.1%), Dallin Hall (38.6%) and Sam Lewis (37.1%) are UVA’s 3-point shooting leaders.

White set a UVA record with 12 consecutive made 3-pointers during a three-game stretch from Nov. 28-Dec. 6.

White leads the team with 30 3-pointers and Thomas has 23 and Thomas has 23.

Crash The Glass



UVA ranks 15th nationally in offensive rebounds (14.3 rpg), 17th in rebounds (42.3 rpg) and 20th in rebound margin (9.5).

UVA is 11-0 when out-rebounding its opponent.

The Cavaliers pulled down 54 rebounds at Virginia Tech and have 48 or more rebounds in six games (Hampton, NCCU, Rider, Marshall, Northwestern and Virginia Tech).

UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

On The Horizon