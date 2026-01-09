No. 23 Virginia Battles Stanford Saturday Afternoon

No. 23 Virginia Battles Stanford Saturday AfternoonNo. 23 Virginia Battles Stanford Saturday Afternoon
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 23 Virginia (13-2, 2-1 ACC) completes its two-game homestand against Stanford (13-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 10. Tipoff for the ACC contest is set for 2:15 p.m. on The CW and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Tickets

  • The Virginia-Stanford game is sold out.
  • Single-game, group and mini-plan tickets are on sale at uvatix.com. The four-game mini-plan features North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and two additional games of the fan’s choice. The six-game mini-plan features North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami, or Virginia Tech, and four additional games of the fan’s choice.

For Openers

  • UVA is 9-0 at home in 2025-26 and has a 10-game win streak at JPJ.
  • UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, most since 13 in 2001-02.
  • The Cavaliers are averaging 86.1 points, second-most in school history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55).
  • UVA is 17th in kenpom.com and 26th in NET rankings.

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Stanford game will be televised on The CW and broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

  • Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
  • He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
  • VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
  • UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).
  • Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
  • Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.
  • Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

All-Time vs. Stanford

  • Virginia is 1-8 all-time (0-1 ACC) vs. Stanford in a series that dates to 1991-92.
  • Stanford won the inaugural ACC meeting last season, posting a convincing 88-65 win over Virginia in Palo Alto.
  • Virginia is 1-2 vs. the Cardinal with its lone win in the series in 1992-93 (72-48 at University Hall).
  • Stanford has scored 72 or more points against Virginia in six of the nine meetings. 

Last Time vs. The Cardinal

  • Maxime Raynaud tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stanford to an 88-65 home win over Virginia on Jan. 11, 2025.
  • The Cardinal shot 50.8 percent and drilled 10 3-pointers.
  • Oziyah Sellers added 15 points and Jaylen Blakes chipped in 10 points and three steals for Stanford.
  • Isaac McKneely netted 22 points (5 3-pointers) for his second 20-point game of the season.

Last Time Out

  • Malik Thomas scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Virginia to an 84-60 home win over Cal in ACC action on Jan. 7.
  • Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh each added 12 points as the Cavaliers improved to 13-2, 2-1 ACC.
  • Onyenso added nine rebounds and four blocks for UVA.
  • Virginia out-rebounded Stanford 45-26 and had 23 assists on 30 made field goals.
  • Former Cavalier Dai Dai Ames led Cal with 18 points.

Virginia Standard

  • The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,
    • We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

  • UVA ranks first in the ACC in offensive rebounds (14.3) and rebounds (42.3), second in blocks (6.5 bpg), field goal percentage defense (.384) and 3-point percentage (.372), third in rebound margin (+9.5), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.296), assist/turnover ratio (1.6), 3-pointers (10.5), scoring margin (+18.5), field goal percentage (.484) and defensive rebounds (28) and fifth in scoring (86.1 ppg) and assists (17.6).
  • Dallin Hall ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg).
  • Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.1 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (54.3%) and 19th in rebounds (6.3 rpg).
  • Johann Grünloh is second in blocks (2.5 bpg) and 14th in rebounds (6.9 rpg).
  • Chance Mallory ranks third in steals (2.1 spg) and 14th in free throw percentage (81%).
  • Ugonna Onyenso is third in blocks (2.4 bpg).

Let it Fly

  • Virginia is averaging a school-record 28.3 3-point attempts per game, surpassing 22.7 in 2007-08.
  • UVA ranks 25th in 3-pointers per game (10.5) and 44th in 3-point percentage (37.2%).
  • UVA has shot 30 or more 3-pointers in six contests, including a school-record 45 attempts at Virginia Tech (12/31/25).
  • UVA has made 11 of more 3-pointers in eight games, including a season-high 15 vs. Queens.
  • UVA had a school-record eight players make at least one 3-pointer in its win at Texas on Dec. 3.
  • In 2025-26, Jacari White (50%), Devin Tillis (42.3%), Thijs DeRidder (40.4%), Chance Mallory (39.1%), Dallin Hall (38.6%) and Sam Lewis (37.1%) are UVA’s 3-point shooting leaders.
  • White set a UVA record with 12 consecutive made 3-pointers during a three-game stretch from Nov. 28-Dec. 6.
  • White leads the team with 30 3-pointers and Thomas has 23 and Thomas has 23.

Crash The Glass

  • UVA ranks 15th nationally in offensive rebounds (14.3 rpg), 17th in rebounds (42.3 rpg) and 20th in rebound margin (9.5).
  • UVA is 11-0 when out-rebounding its opponent.
  • The Cavaliers pulled down 54 rebounds at Virginia Tech and have 48 or more rebounds in six games (Hampton, NCCU, Rider, Marshall, Northwestern and Virginia Tech).
  • UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

On The Horizon

  • No. 23 Virginia travels to No. 20 Louisville on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Tipoff at KFC Yum! Center is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network.