No. 4 Virginia Opens 2026 Against Princeton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (7-2) returns home following the holiday break to host No. 8 Princeton (2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the match.

The match will be a three-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

Freshman Matthew Dayle (4-0) and sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (6-0) remain undefeated on the year.

Junior Dylan Moran and freshman Juan Irisarri are tied for the team lead in victories with seven a piece.

In its last match, a 9-0 home victory against No. 10 Cornell, Virginia recorded its third shutout of the season.

Virginia holds a 1-1 home record this season.

The Cavaliers are currently 4-2 against Ivy League opponents after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

Virginia is 1-8 in the all-time series against Princeton.

