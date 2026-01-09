No. 6 Virginia Hosts Princeton This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (6-2) is set to host No. 4 Princeton (2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the match.

The match will be a three-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

Freshman Charlotte Pastel, senior Lina Tammam, freshman Grace Fazzinga and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for the team lead in wins, all with 6-1 records.

Mian is on a four-match win streak.

Virginia holds a 1-1 home record this season.

The Cavaliers are currently 4-2 against Ivy League opponents after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

Virginia is 1-8 in the all-time series against Princeton.

UP NEXT