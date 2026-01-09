No. 6 Virginia Hosts Princeton This Weekend

No. 6 Virginia Hosts Princeton This WeekendNo. 6 Virginia Hosts Princeton This Weekend
Josie Drumheller/Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers begin their 2026 slate with a home matchup against No. 4 Princeton.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women's squash team (6-2) is set to host No. 4 Princeton (2-1) on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the match.
  • The match will be a three-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Freshman Charlotte Pastel, senior Lina Tammam, freshman Grace Fazzinga and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for the team lead in wins, all with 6-1 records.
  • Mian is on a four-match win streak.
  • Virginia holds a 1-1 home record this season.
  • The Cavaliers are currently 4-2 against Ivy League opponents after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.
  • Virginia is 1-8 in the all-time series against Princeton.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers take on Tufts in neutral-site action at the St. James in Springfield, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 1:00 p.m.