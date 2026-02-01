Martin Competes in Wanamaker Mile at 118th Millrose Games



NEW YORK, N.Y. — Gary Martin of the Virginia men’s track and field program competed in the highly competitive Wanamaker Mile at the 118th Millrose Games at The Amory in New York, N.Y. on Sunday (Feb. 1).



As the only collegiate athlete in the field, senior Gary Martin had his work cut out for him. Martin recorded his second fastest time ever for the indoor mile clocking 3:52.62 to finish in eighth place. Martin currently holds the second fastest time in collegiate history in the event with his run at this meet a year ago when he clocked 3:48.82. The Warminster, Pa. native holds the NCAA record in the indoor 1500-meters set at the 2025 Millrose Games at 3:33.41.



His time of 3:52.62 leads the ACC this season and sits at No. 2 in the NCAA just behind Colorado's Isaiah Givens' 3:51.73.



Former Cavaliers including Margot Appleton and Shane Cohen also took to the track to compete at the 2026 Millrose Games. Competing for New Balance, Appleton recorded a personal best of 4:22.94 to finish sixth in the women's Wanamaker Mile while Cohen clocked 1:49.87 to finish sixth in the men's 800-meters competing for Nike.



Up Next:

The Virginia men's and women's track & field team will be back in action in two weeks as the team splits between the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 13-14.