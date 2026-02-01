No. 15 Virginia Falls at No. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 15 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-2) fell 4-0 to No. 10 Ohio State (2-0) on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 1) at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.
The Cavaliers began with a win on the third doubles court as sophomore Isabelle Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls cruised to a 6-1 victory over Audrey Spencer and Alessia Cau. The Buckeyes then took courts one and two to clinch the doubles point.
Ohio State won in straight sets on courts three, six and one to seal the 4-0 match victory.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers compete in ITA National Team Indoors being held in Evanston, Ill., Feb. 6-10.
#10 Ohio State 4, #15 UVA 0
Singles competition
- #10 Luciana Perry (OSU) def. #30 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-2, 6-4
- #14 Teah Chavez (OSU) vs. #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-3, 4-4 UF
- #68 Nao Nishino (OSU) def. #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-3, 6-0
- Audrey Spencer (OSU) vs. #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-2, 5-3 UF
- Hephzibah Oluwadare (OSU) vs. Melodie Collard (VA) 2-6, 5-4 UF
- Flora Johnson (OSU) def. Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles competition
- Teah Chavez/Hephzibah Oluwadare (OSU) def. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-3
- Luciana Perry/Flora Johnson (OSU) def. #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-2
- Kaitlyn Rolls/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Audrey Spencer/Alessia Cau (OSU) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (3,6,1)
T-2:01 A-218