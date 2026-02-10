Alaimo, Galica Named to Tewaaraton Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Kate Galica and junior attacker Madison Alaimo have been named to the 2026 Tewaaraton Award Women’s Watch list, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced Tuesday (Feb. 10).

Founded in 2001, the Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Alaimo and Galica are among the 50 female student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the award.

Galica was a consensus All-American last year, earning first-team honors from the IWLCA and Nike Lacrosse. The ACC Midfielder of the Year was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, as well as earning All-ACC First Team honors, setting both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls.

Galica was also named to the USA Lacrosse All-America first team and was ranked as the No. 5 player in the IL Women’s Top 50 Players preseason rankings.

Alaimo, a preseason second-team USA Lacrosse All-American, was an IWLCA Third-Team All-American last season, leading the team in points while ranking in the top 10 nationally in assists. She was a midseason addition to the 2025 Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch List additions will be announced on March 5 and March 26, before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees on April 16. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season. The Finalists will be honored, and this year’s recipients will be announced live on May 28 at the Tewaaraton Ceremony in Washington, D.C.