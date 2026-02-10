Virginia Hosts Richmond in a Closed Game on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women's lacrosse team (0-1) hosts Richmond (0-10 on Wednesday (Feb. 11) at 4 p.m.

Due to icy field conditions at Klöckner Stadium, the game will be played on UVA's practice field and will be closed to the public.

Fans can watch the game live on ACCNX.

GAME NOTES

This will be the Cavaliers' second-straight game played at their practice field. UVA's first home game in Klockner Stadium will now be Feb. 28 against Stanford. This will also be the men's opener at Klockner as that is a scheduled men's and women's doubleheader

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 12 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine poll, No. 12 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll and Np. 15 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll

Junior attacker Madison Alaimo had four assists against Navy, the seventh time in her career that she had four or more assists in a game

Kate Galica scored two goals with six draw controls in the season-opener. Galica has 282 draw controls in her career, five shy of moving into a tie for third place in the UVA record book with Brittany Kalkstein (2007-20) with 287

Five Cavaliers made their first career starts against Navy: junior defender Alexandra Schneider, sophomore midfielders Alex Reilly and Sophia Conti, sophomore defender Abby Musser and sophomore attack Gabby LaVerghetta

UP NEXT