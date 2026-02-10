Virginia Leads PR Classic After Two Rounds

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s golf team will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic after a 13-under, 275 on Tuesday (Feb. 10). Four Cavaliers are currently in the top-10, led by senior Bryan Lee who is 10-under for the tournament.

Lee followed up his 66 from Monday with another stellar round, a 4-under 68 that featured five birdies on Tuesday. He is tied for second place and has 13 birdies in 36 holes, the second most of any player in the field. Classmate Ben James continued his consistent play by also carding a 4-under 68. He had three birdies on the back nine and only has one bogey in two days.

The round of the day belonged to sophomore Maxi Puregger who posted a 65, the lowest round of anyone in the field on Tuesday and the lowest of his Cavalier career. Competing as an individual in the event, he rose 28 spots and is now tied for fifth along with James, two shots off the leader.

Paul Chang (2-under, 70) and Josh Duangmanee (3-under, 69) rounded out the five Cavaliers under par in the second round.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Puregger’s 65 was the lowest round of any Cavalier this season and the lowest since Bryan Lee shot a 64 at the 2024 Inverness Intercollegiate.

The 7-under 65 was the lowest score in relation to par since Ben James shot a 7-under 65 at the 2023 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

UP NEXT

The final round of the 54-hole Puerto Rico Classic will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 11). Feature hole coverage on YouTube is available beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will run through noon courtesy of Babygrande Golf. Live scoring links can be found on VirginiaSports.com

Maxi Puregger was dialed!



His 6️⃣5️⃣ on Tuesday was the lowest in the field and the lowest of his Cavalier career!



The second year jumped 28 spots and is now T-5 going into Wednesday's final round!



📺: @babygrandegolf | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/eIrPigMIek — Virginia Men's Golf (@UVAMensGolf) February 10, 2026

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 TO PAR 1. Virginia 266 275 -35 2. LSU 274 272 -30 3. Ohio State 267 281 -28 4. Tennessee 276 274 -26 5. Oklahoma 276 276 -24 6. South Carolina 276 278 -22 7. Iowa 276 279 -21 8. Georgia 276 280 -20 9. Marquette 280 278 -18 10. Minnesota 286 273 -17 11T. Charleston 280 282 -14 11T. Louisville 285 277 -14 13. Wisconsin 285 280 -11 14. Purdue 283 284 -9 15. North Florida 283 287 -6

VIRGINIA