Nine Cavaliers Earn NFHCA Academic Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Nine members of the Virginia field hockey team earned 2025 NFHCA National Academic Squad honors announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Nine Cavaliers were named to the National Academic Squad including Mia Abello, Ria Chhina, Sloan Davidson, Emma Giesting, Lauren Kenah, Caroline Nemec, Charly Nemec, Caroline Raynes and Lauren Sloan. The honor is given to undergraduate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year. 

2025 Virginia Field Hockey NFHCA National Academic Squad
Name Major
Mia Abello Public Policy & Leadership
Ria Chhina Economics 
Sloan Davidson Commerce
Emma Giesting Psychology
Lauren Kenah Biology
Caroline Nemec Commerce
Charly Nemec Not Declared 
Caroline Raynes Not Declared 
Lauren Sloan Not Declared 