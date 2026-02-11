No. 1 Virginia Secures Resounding Victory in Puerto RicoNo. 1 Virginia Secures Resounding Victory in Puerto Rico

by Scott Fitzgerald

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – Top-ranked Virginia cleared the field by 18 strokes to win the 2026 Puerto Rico Classic on Wednesday (Feb. 11). Three Cavaliers, Josh Duangmanee, Ben James and Bryan Lee all tied for second place at 15-under for the tournament.

The Cavaliers cruised to the wire-to-wire team victory thanks to a 20-under, 268 in the final round, the lowest in the 15-team field. The 268 was just two shots off the 18-hole school record set on Monday at the Grand Reserve Club. The Cavaliers were a staggering, 55-under par for the tournament and collectively shot an 809, the second-lowest 54-hole performance in program history.

Including graduate student Paul Chang, who was 10-under for the tournament, four Cavaliers finished in the top 10. Duangmanee led the trio of Cavaliers second place finishers with a career-best, 65 in the final round. It was tied with Nevill Ruiter (Charleston) for the lowest round of the day. Duangmanee had a bogey-free round and recorded seven birdies, including three in his first four holes of the day.

Ben James fired a 66 in his final round and did not have a bogey for second time in three days. He had only one bogey if 54 holes in Puerto Rico. The top 10 finish is his 29th of his career, the most in program history.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • Only hole above par among the four counting scores was a double bogey by Paul Chang on No. 15.
  • The 268 on Wednesday was tied for the fourth-lowest 18-hole team score in the tournament’s 33-year history.
  • 2026 marked UVA’s 16th appearance at the Puerto Rico Open hosted by Purdue and first victory. The Cavaliers previous best finish at the tournament was in 2024, placing second of the 15 teams.
  • Virginia has recorded four tournament wins in the same season for the third time in program history, joining the 20Four wins in the same season? 1994-95 (4), 2016-17 (4).
  • Over the three days, Virginia had 71 birdies, the to its credit, second to LSU’s 72.
  • For Bryan Lee it was his 16th top 10 finish of his collegiate career, the eighth most of any Cavalier. He is one behind Lewis Chitengwa for seventh all-time.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will send select individuals to the Richard Sykes Invitational on Feb. 21-22 in Raleigh, N.C. before heading to Las Vegas for the Southern Highlands Collegiate March 1-3.

LEADERBOARD 

PL. 

TEAM 

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

TOTAL

TO PAR

1. 

Virginia 

266

275

268

809

-55

2. 

LSU

274

272

281

827

-37

3. 

Tennessee 

276

274

278

828

-36

4. 

Oklahoma

276

276

279

831

-33

5. 

South Carolina 

276

278

279

833

-31

6. 

Ohio State 

267

281

288

836

-28

6T. 

Charleston 

280

282

274

836

-28

8. 

Georgia 

276

280

281

837

-27

9. 

Iowa 

276

279

285

840

-24

10. 

Marquette

280

278

284

842

-22

11. 

Louisville 

285

277

282

844

-20

12.

Minnesota

286

273

289

848

-16

13. 

Purdue 

283

284

284

855

-9

14. 

Wisconsin 

285

280

292

857

-7

15. 

North Florida

283

287

295

865

+1

VIRGINIA 

PL. 

PLAYER 

RD 1

RD 2

RD 3

TOTAL

TO PAR

T-2 

Bryan Lee 

66

68

67

201

-15

T-2

Ben James 

67

68

66

201

-15

T-2

Josh Duangmanee 

67

69

65

201

-15

T-9

Paul Chang 

66

70

70

206

-10

T-18 

Maxi Puregger (IDV) 

70

65

73

208

-8

T-48

Michael Lee 

67

73

74

214

-2