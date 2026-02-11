Virginia Rowing Ranked No. 8 in CRCA Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia rowing is ranked No. 8 in the 2026 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Preseason Poll, the association announced Wednesday (Feb. 11).

Stanford opens 2026 at the top of the preseason rankings, followed by Yale, Texas, Washington, Tennessee, Princeton, Brown, Virginia, Rutgers and California in the top 10. Michigan Syracuse, Harvard, Indiana and Central Florida complete the top 15.

Virginia will scrimmage Duke on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Rivanna Reservoir before opening its season at the Doc Hosea Invitational on March 29 in New Jersey. The Cavaliers will compete against No. 12 Syracuse, No. 16 Pennsylvania and No. 24 Northeastern.

2026 CRCA Preseason Poll