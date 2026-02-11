Virginia Travels to Take on California Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (17-7, 9-4 ACC) is set to travel to California (15-10, 6-6 ACC) on Thursday (Feb. 12). Tipoff from Haas Pavilion is set for 10 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 77.0 points per game and limiting opposition to 62.3 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.3 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.6 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,010-571 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with California 3-4
- Virginia won its only road game against the Golden Bears (81-66, 12/28/97)
- UVA fell to California 76-70 in last season’s regular season meeting at JPJ
- The teams met in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament, a 75-58 win for Cal
Playing in California
- Virginia’s meeting with California will mark its 17th game played in the Golden State
- Virginia is 12-4 when playing in the state of California
- The Cavaliers are set to tip off in the Golden State for the first time since 2019 when the team split a pair of meetings between USC and Cal State-Northridge
- The Cavaliers have played four NCAA tournament games in California including a Final Four appearance against Stanford in 1992
Johnson’s Statistical Milestones
- Kymora Johnson has connected on 73 three-pointers to set a single-season program record.
- Johnson has made 201 career three-pointers chasing Tora Suber’s program record of 220.
- She set a UVA single-game record with 10 three pointers in a win over Winthrop (Dec. 20)
- Johnson ranks No. 8 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 73 three-pointers this season
- Johnson surpassed 1,500 career points in an 81-70 win over Notre Dame (Feb. 8)
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers earned an 81-70 win over Notre Dame on Sunday (Feb. 8) at JPJ
- Kymora Johnson led the team with 29 points and surpassed 1,500 career points. She also pulled down four rebounds and dished out five assists.
- Paris Clark logged 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals
- Tabitha Amanze rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures with 14 points
- Virginia outrebounded the Irish 38-34 and logged 22 points of 19 Notre Dame turnovers
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.3 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 36 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 11.7
- Virginia ranks 22nd in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game
- Weimar leads the team with 66 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 61.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 18.6 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 10 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.3 assists per game.
- With 507 career assists, Johnson ranks fifth in program history.
- She has registered at least five assists in 20 of UVA’s 24 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers travel to Stanford on Sunday (Feb. 15) at 2 p.m. ET on the CW.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).