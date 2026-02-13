No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson to Open MASC Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (10-3) swept No. 23 Dickinson 8-0 on Friday (Feb. 13) in its 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships opener at the McArthur Squash Center.

The Cavaliers won by 3-0 scores on all but one court.



Juniors Nili Sprecher and Piper Giovine delivered dominant performances at seven and eight, both losing under five points in their victories.

Junior Clare Minnis played the most competitive match of the day, winning 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 at two.

Friday was also Senior Night honoring seniors Nina Hashmi and Lina Tammam.