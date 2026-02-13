No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson to Open MASC Championships

No. 5 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson to Open MASC ChampionshipsNo. 5 Virginia Sweeps Dickinson to Open MASC Championships

The Cavaliers will finish pool play on Saturday (Feb. 14), taking on Drexel at 2 p.m. at the McArthur Squash Center.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia women’s squash team (10-3) swept No. 23 Dickinson 8-0 on Friday (Feb. 13) in its 2026 Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference Championships opener at the McArthur Squash Center.

The Cavaliers won by 3-0 scores on all but one court.

Juniors Nili Sprecher and Piper Giovine delivered dominant performances at seven and eight, both losing under five points in their victories.

Junior Clare Minnis played the most competitive match of the day, winning 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 at two.

Friday was also Senior Night honoring seniors Nina Hashmi and Lina Tammam.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia improves to an undefeated 12-0 all-time against Dickinson.
  • This was the Cavaliers' fifth sweep of the season.
  • Sophomore Maryam Mian leads the team in wins with nine.

 

UP NEXT

#5 Virginia 8, #23 Dickinson 0

1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Anabel Romero Gemmell (DC) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6
2 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Kathryn Herring (DC) 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6
3 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Thea Hegde (DC) 11-0, 11-6, 11-3
4 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Victoria Savelius (DC) 11-1, 11-5, 11-3
5 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Gabi El-Masry (DC) 11-1, 11-5, 11-2
6 | Anniston Mahaffy (VA) def. Grace Miller (DC) 11-3, 11-1, 11-2
7 | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Lila Brown (DC) 11-0, 11-2, 11-2
8 | Piper Giovine (VA) def. Lauren Flowers (DC) 11-1, 11-1, 11-0