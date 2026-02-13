Series Finale Against Wagner Moved to Saturday for Doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Due to rain in the forecast, Sunday’s Opening Weekend finale between Virginia and Wagner has been moved to Saturday (Feb. 14). The game was originally slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday (Feb. 15).

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday (Feb. 14) with game one set for a noon first pitch and game two will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Following Saturday’s second game, there will not be any Youth Day at The Park activities.

Ticket Information

After evaluating conditions with emergency management teams, seating for all three games will be converted to general admission. This will allow all guests to choose from the safest and most accessible seating areas upon arrival.

All tickets for this weekend’s series will still be honored. Gates will open at the regularly scheduled time and we encourage fans to arrive early to secure their preferred seats within the available sections. Field level club seats will operate as normal.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at (434) 924-8821 or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu.