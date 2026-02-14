Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Quarterfinals with Sweep Over Clemson

DALLAS, Texas – The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with its 4-0 win over Clemson on Friday evening (Feb. 13) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The Cavaliers began with a 6-4 win on doubles court two by No. 23 Måns Dahlberg and Jangjun Kim, then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win by Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig on court three. No. 2 Dylan Dietrich grabbed the second point for the Cavaliers with his 6-3, 6-3 win on the top court before Dahlberg extended the lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court six. After battling to take the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (6), sophomore Stiles Brockett clinched the match victory on court four following his dominant 6-0 second set.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Clemson is ranked No. 16 and a 7-seed.

No. 2 Dylan Dietrich notched his fifth singles win over a ranked opponent this season with his 6-3, 6-3 win at the top of the ladder over No. 67 Viktor Markov.

Dietrich is now 7-0 in singles this season.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will play the winner of Mississippi State/Florida in the quarterfinals on Saturday (Feb. 14) at 4:30 p.m. EST.



#1 Virginia 4, #16 Clemson 0

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,6,5)