Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Quarterfinals with Sweep Over Clemson

DALLAS, Texas – The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with its 4-0 win over Clemson on Friday evening (Feb. 13) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.
The Cavaliers began with a 6-4 win on doubles court two by No. 23 Måns Dahlberg and Jangjun Kim, then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win by Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig on court three. No. 2 Dylan Dietrich grabbed the second point for the Cavaliers with his 6-3, 6-3 win on the top court before Dahlberg extended the lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court six. After battling to take the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (6), sophomore Stiles Brockett clinched the match victory on court four following his dominant 6-0 second set.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Clemson is ranked No. 16 and a 7-seed.
- No. 2 Dylan Dietrich notched his fifth singles win over a ranked opponent this season with his 6-3, 6-3 win at the top of the ladder over No. 67 Viktor Markov.
- Dietrich is now 7-0 in singles this season.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will play the winner of Mississippi State/Florida in the quarterfinals on Saturday (Feb. 14) at 4:30 p.m. EST.
1. #2 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #67 Viktor Markov (CLEM) 6-3, 6-3
2. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Noa Vukadin (CLEM) 5-7, 2-3 UF
3. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. Matisse Farzam (CLEM) 3-6, 1-4 UF
4. #81 Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Marko Mesarovic (CLEM) 6-3, 4-6 UF
5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Henrik Bladelius (CLEM) 7-6 (6), 6-0
6. Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Edoardo Ligniere (CLEM) 6-4, 6-2
1. #45 Stiles Brockett/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #56 Viktor Markov/Henrik Bladelius (CLEM) 6-6 (6) UF
2. #23 Måns Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Noa Vukadin/Manuel Plunger (CLEM) 6-4
3. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Yannic Nittmann/Matisse Farzam (CLEM) 6-4