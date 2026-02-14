Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Quarterfinals with Sweep Over ClemsonVirginia Advances to ITA Indoors Quarterfinals with Sweep Over Clemson

Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Quarterfinals with Sweep Over Clemson

The Cavaliers opened play in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship with a 4-0 win over Clemson on Friday night.

DALLAS, Texas – The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with its 4-0 win over Clemson on Friday evening (Feb. 13) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The Cavaliers began with a 6-4 win on doubles court two by No. 23 Måns Dahlberg and Jangjun Kim, then clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win by Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig on court three. No. 2 Dylan Dietrich grabbed the second point for the Cavaliers with his 6-3, 6-3 win on the top court before Dahlberg extended the lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court six. After battling to take the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (6), sophomore Stiles Brockett clinched the match victory on court four following his dominant 6-0 second set.

MATCH NOTES

  • Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Clemson is ranked No. 16 and a 7-seed.
  • No. 2 Dylan Dietrich notched his fifth singles win over a ranked opponent this season with his 6-3, 6-3 win at the top of the ladder over No. 67 Viktor Markov.
  • Dietrich is now 7-0 in singles this season.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers will play the winner of Mississippi State/Florida in the quarterfinals on Saturday (Feb. 14) at 4:30 p.m. EST.
#1 Virginia 4, #16 Clemson 0
Singles competition
1. #2 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #67 Viktor Markov (CLEM) 6-3, 6-3
2. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Noa Vukadin (CLEM) 5-7, 2-3 UF
3. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. Matisse Farzam (CLEM) 3-6, 1-4 UF
4. #81 Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Marko Mesarovic (CLEM) 6-3, 4-6 UF
5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Henrik Bladelius (CLEM) 7-6 (6), 6-0
6. Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Edoardo Ligniere (CLEM) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. #45 Stiles Brockett/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #56 Viktor Markov/Henrik Bladelius (CLEM) 6-6 (6) UF
2. #23 Måns Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Noa Vukadin/Manuel Plunger (CLEM) 6-4
3. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Yannic Nittmann/Matisse Farzam (CLEM) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,6,5)