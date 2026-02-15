Successful Weekend of Competition for Virginia Track & Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program completed an action-packed weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday (Feb. 14) as Cavaliers added their names to the record book and the women's 4x400-meter relay team recorded a meet record.
David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Boston, Mass.
- Tatum David turned in an impressive performance in the women's mile invite crossing the line in a new personal best and Virginia No. 2 time of 4:28.10. David's time ranks No. 14 in the NCAA this season.
- In the women's 5000-meters, Gillian Bushee dropped 15 seconds off her personal best clocking 15:55.58 to move up to No. 4 all-time.
- Cate DeSousa dropped 13 second off her personal best in the women's 3000-meters clocking 9:18.39 to finish 25th overall and become No. 7 all-time in program history.
- Ella Woehlcke added her name to the record book in the women's 800-meters as the sophomore clocked a new personal best of 2:07.38 to finish fourth overall and rank No. 8 all-time.
Darius Dixon Invitational
Lynchburg, Va.
- Katie Payne finished runner-up in the women's mile clocking a new personal best of 4:46.43. Her time ranks No. 5 among freshman in program history.
- Not far behind Payne was Katie Dorsey in fourth place with her time and new personal best of 4:51.01.
- The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Ariel Fletcher, Brooke'Lyn Drakeford, Elsa Spoor and Sarah Akpan broke the meet record with a season best time of 3:41.71 for the win. The previous meet record was held by Virginia Tech at 3:42.48 from 2022.
- The men's quartet of Anders Felts, Jacob Garnett, Gage Gose and Jaden Lyons also combined efforts for a season best time of 3:18.40.
- Caleb Holman won the men's triple jump higher section with his first round mark of 15.59m/51-1.75.
- Also in the men's triple jump competition was Liam Paneque in fifth place with a new personal best mark of 14.81m/48-7.25 and Isaiah Hewton in sixth place jumping for 14.44m/47-4.50.
- Suzie Kennelly threw a new personal best of 14.48m/47-6.25 in the women's shot put competition to round out the top five finishers.
- After recording personal bests in both the prelim and semifinal, Kaela Swift ran 7.64 in the women's 60-meter dash final to finish in fifth place.
- The women's 200-meters saw personal best times from both Ma'Khi Falkquay (24.81, 5th) and Kaela Swift (25.21, 16th).
- Carly Tarentino cleared a season-best 1.69m/5-6.50 in the women's high jump invite section to finish in fourth place.
- In the men's shot put, Jakob Alperin threw a season-best 15.41m/50-6.75 on this third throw of six to finish eighth in the field.
From Director of Track & Field Vin Lananna"Our teams were spread throughout the country this weekend. Our student athletes excelled on all fronts as we build momentum going into the championships."
Up Next
The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams gear up for the final weekend of competition of the regular season as the team travels back to Fayetteville, Ark. for the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, Feb. 20 and Blacksburg, Va. for the VT Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 21.