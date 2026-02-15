Successful Weekend of Competition for Virginia Track & Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program completed an action-packed weekend at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday (Feb. 14) as Cavaliers added their names to the record book and the women's 4x400-meter relay team recorded a meet record.

David Hemery Valentine Invitational

Boston, Mass.

Tatum David turned in an impressive performance in the women's mile invite crossing the line in a new personal best and Virginia No. 2 time of 4:28.10. David's time ranks No. 14 in the NCAA this season.

In the women's 5000-meters, Gillian Bushee dropped 15 seconds off her personal best clocking 15:55.58 to move up to No. 4 all-time.

Cate DeSousa dropped 13 second off her personal best in the women's 3000-meters clocking 9:18.39 to finish 25 th overall and become No. 7 all-time in program history.

Ella Woehlcke added her name to the record book in the women's 800-meters as the sophomore clocked a new personal best of 2:07.38 to finish fourth overall and rank No. 8 all-time.

Darius Dixon Invitational

Lynchburg, Va.

Up Next

The Virginia men's and women's track and field teams gear up for the final weekend of competition of the regular season as the team travels back to Fayetteville, Ark. for the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday, Feb. 20 and Blacksburg, Va. for the VT Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 21.