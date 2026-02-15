Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Semifinals with Win Against Mississippi State

DALLAS – The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with its 4-1 win over Mississippi State on Saturday (Feb. 14) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

Mississippi State struck first with a 6-3 win on doubles court two before Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig battled back with a 6-4 win on court three. With the fight for the doubles point down to the top court, the Bulldogs ultimately went up 1-0 after their 7-5 victory on court one.

In singles play, sophomore Stiles Brockett promptly evened the score at one with his dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on court five. No. 15 Keegan Rice then gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the evening with his 6-3, 7-6 (1) win on court two. On court three, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig won the first set 6-4, then fought all the way back from down 5-2 in the second set to take the match 6-4, 7-5 and expand Virginia's lead to 3-1. Senior Måns Dahlberg clinched the match victory with his 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win on court six.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Mississippi State is ranked No. 6 and a 3-seed.

No. 15 Keegan Rice is 5-1 in singles this season and grabbed his fourth win over a ranked opponent with his 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over No. 6 Petar Jovanovic.

Andres Santamarta Roig is also 5-1 in singles and notched his second win over a ranked opponent with his 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 33 Mario Martinez Serrano.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will take on Ohio State in the semifinals on Monday (Feb. 16) at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.



#1 Virginia 4, #6 Mississippi State 1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,2,3,6)