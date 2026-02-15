Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Semifinals with Win Against Mississippi State

Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Semifinals with Win Against Mississippi StateVirginia Advances to ITA Indoors Semifinals with Win Against Mississippi State

The Cavaliers defeated the Bulldogs 4-1 on Saturday night to advance to the ITA Indoors semifinals.

DALLAS – The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with its 4-1 win over Mississippi State on Saturday (Feb. 14) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

Mississippi State struck first with a 6-3 win on doubles court two before Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig battled back with a 6-4 win on court three. With the fight for the doubles point down to the top court, the Bulldogs ultimately went up 1-0 after their 7-5 victory on court one.

In singles play, sophomore Stiles Brockett promptly evened the score at one with his dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on court five. No. 15 Keegan Rice then gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the evening with his 6-3, 7-6 (1) win on court two. On court three, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig won the first set 6-4, then fought all the way back from down 5-2 in the second set to take the match 6-4, 7-5 and expand Virginia's lead to 3-1. Senior Måns Dahlberg clinched the match victory with his 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win on court six.

MATCH NOTES

  • Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Mississippi State is ranked No. 6 and a 3-seed.
  • No. 15 Keegan Rice is 5-1 in singles this season and grabbed his fourth win over a ranked opponent with his 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over No. 6 Petar Jovanovic.
  • Andres Santamarta Roig is also 5-1 in singles and notched his second win over a ranked opponent with his 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 33 Mario Martinez Serrano.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers will take on Ohio State in the semifinals on Monday (Feb. 16) at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.
#1 Virginia 4, #6 Mississippi State 1
Singles competition
1. #2 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #45 Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) 6-4, 5-7, 3-3 UF
2. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #6 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) 6-3, 7-6 (1)
3. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. #33 Mario Martinez Serrano (MSU) 6-4, 7-5
4. #81 Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Raphael Vaksmann (MSU) 6-4, 6-7 (7), 1-1 UF
5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes (MSU) 6-1, 6-0
6. Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Michal Novansky (MSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. #6 Benito Sanchez Martinez/Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. #45 Stiles Brockett/Dylan Dietrich (VA) 7-5
2. Mario Martinez Serrano/Michal Novansky (MSU) def. #23 Måns Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3
3. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Bryan Hernandez Cortes/Raphael Vaksmann (MSU) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,2,3,6)