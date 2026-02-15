Virginia Advances to ITA Indoors Semifinals with Win Against Mississippi State

DALLAS – The Virginia men’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with its 4-1 win over Mississippi State on Saturday (Feb. 14) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.
Mississippi State struck first with a 6-3 win on doubles court two before Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig battled back with a 6-4 win on court three. With the fight for the doubles point down to the top court, the Bulldogs ultimately went up 1-0 after their 7-5 victory on court one.
In singles play, sophomore Stiles Brockett promptly evened the score at one with his dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory on court five. No. 15 Keegan Rice then gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the evening with his 6-3, 7-6 (1) win on court two. On court three, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig won the first set 6-4, then fought all the way back from down 5-2 in the second set to take the match 6-4, 7-5 and expand Virginia's lead to 3-1. Senior Måns Dahlberg clinched the match victory with his 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win on court six.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and is a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Mississippi State is ranked No. 6 and a 3-seed.
- No. 15 Keegan Rice is 5-1 in singles this season and grabbed his fourth win over a ranked opponent with his 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over No. 6 Petar Jovanovic.
- Andres Santamarta Roig is also 5-1 in singles and notched his second win over a ranked opponent with his 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 33 Mario Martinez Serrano.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will take on Ohio State in the semifinals on Monday (Feb. 16) at 4:30 p.m. EST at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.
1. #2 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #45 Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) 6-4, 5-7, 3-3 UF
2. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #6 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) 6-3, 7-6 (1)
3. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. #33 Mario Martinez Serrano (MSU) 6-4, 7-5
4. #81 Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Raphael Vaksmann (MSU) 6-4, 6-7 (7), 1-1 UF
5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes (MSU) 6-1, 6-0
6. Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Michal Novansky (MSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
1. #6 Benito Sanchez Martinez/Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. #45 Stiles Brockett/Dylan Dietrich (VA) 7-5
2. Mario Martinez Serrano/Michal Novansky (MSU) def. #23 Måns Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3
3. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Bryan Hernandez Cortes/Raphael Vaksmann (MSU) 6-4