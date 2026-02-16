Bartholomew Leads Virginia on Second Day of Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s golf team is in 16th place after the second round at Louisville’s Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club on Monday (Feb. 16). Kiera Bartholomew led the team in the second round shooting 1-over 73.

Texas A&M leads the 17-team field combining for a score of 4-under 572 through the first two rounds. Vanessa Borovilos of the Aggies sits atop the individual leaderboard with a 36-hole score of 6-under 138 after shooting a tournament-best 4-under 68 on Monday’s second round.

Kiera Bartholomew led the Cavaliers shooting 1-over 73 on the day. She sits tied for 67th on the individual leaderboard at 9-over 153.

Remi Bacardi (+6, 150) leads Virginia on the individual leader board in a tie for 47th followed by Mira Bergulnd (+8, 152) who is tied for 62nd.

The tournament will conclude with the final round tomorrow (Feb. 17). The Cavaliers will tee off at 9 a.m. and will be paired with NC State and Auburn for Tuesday’s final round.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Texas A&M -4 2 Auburn -1 3 Wake Forest +5 4 Mississippi St. +6 5 Tennessee +9 6 Florida +10 7 Ole Miss +11 8 Texas +12 9 Duke +14 10 UCF +18 11 LSU +23 12 Florida State +24 T13 South Carolina +27 T13 Louisville +27 15 Alabama +29 16 Virginia +35 17 NC State +36

Virginia Leaders