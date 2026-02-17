No. 24 Virginia Plays Midweek Game at Liberty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 24 Virginia women's lacrosse team (0-3) plays a midweek contest against Liberty (0-2) on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at Liberty Lacrosse Field in Lynchburg, Va.

The game will stream live on ESPN+.

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 24 in this week's IWLCA Coaches poll

Junior attacker Madison Alaimo is second in the ACC and 14th in the nation in assists per game (3.00). She is 8th in the ACC in points per game (4.33)

Alaimo comes into the game with 94 career assists, needing nine assists to move into a tie for sixth place with Lauren Aumiller (2003). She needs six assists to reach 100 in her career

Junior midfielder Kate Galica has moved up to third on UVA's career draw control list (290). She is 11 shy of moving into a tie for second with Maggie Jackson (2016-19)

Last season's leading scorer, junior attacker Jenna DiNardo, leads the team in the early going in goals with seven. She has scored hat tricks in each of the last two games.

DiNardo scored 53 goals last season with 13 games of three or more goals scored DiNardo has scored at least one goal in each of her last 15 games, dating back to March 15 of last season

UP NEXT