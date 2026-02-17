No. 16 Virginia Visits Virginia Tech Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 16 Virginia women’s tennis team (7-4) is set to take on Virginia Tech in a Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at 3 p.m. in Blacksburg, Va.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available.

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 5.5-1.5 this season.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers fell to No. 16 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

Last weekend, Virginia competed in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Evanston, Ill. After falling to No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 Tennessee, the Cavaliers concluded their time in the tournament with a 4-1 win against site host Northwestern.

The Cavaliers have five players currently ranked in the top-125 ITA singles rankings: senior Annabelle Xu is No. 26, junior Vivian Yang No. 34, sophomore Isabelle Lacy No. 69, sophomore Martina Genis Salas No. 74 and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls No. 108.

As for doubles pairings, Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard come in at No. 4, Xu and Genis Salas are No. 21 and Rolls and freshman Blair Gill are No. 90.

NOTES ON VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia is 45-5 all-time against the Hokies and own a 29-match win streak.

UP NEXT