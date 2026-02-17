Virginia Falls to Ohio State in ITA Indoors Semifinals

DALLAS – The Virginia men’s tennis team fell 4-2 to Ohio State in the semifinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Monday (Feb. 16) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.
The two teams met just nine days prior to this matchup, the Buckeyes besting the Cavaliers (8-2) 5-2 in dual match action at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus. Looking for a different outcome, Virginia struck first in the battle for the doubles point as No. 45 Dylan Dietrich and Styles Brockett notched a 6-2 victory over No. 7 Alexander Bernard and Alex Okonkwo on the top court. Ohio State countered with a victory from their No. 1-ranked doubles pair on court two, then clinched the point following a 6-3 battle on court three.
The Buckeyes' lead grew to 2-0 with a quick win on court three to begin the singles slate. After edging out a 7-6 (3) first-set tiebreaker win, No. 81 Jangjun Kim got the Cavaliers on the board following a 6-4 second set. Ohio State punched back, winning a 7-5, 7-5 battle on court six. With the Buckeyes a point away from clinching, sophomore Stiles Brockett flipped a switch after dropping the first set 6-1 to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on court five and keep the Cavaliers alive. Down 3-2 with the match down to the top two courts, No. 15 Keegan Rice on court two fought back after a dropped first set to take the second in a tiebreaker and force a critical third against No. 22 Preston Stearns. That match was abandoned at 2-2 in the third as No. 2 Dylan Dietrich on the top court took the first set, but couldn't fend off a resurging No. 13 Aidan Kim.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and was a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and a 1-seed.
- Stiles Brockett and Jangjun Kim both improve to 6-2 in singles this season.
- No. 45 Dylan Dietrich and Stiles Brockett are 6-1 in doubles this season, their only loss to the No. 6 pair from Mississippi State in the ITA Indoors quarterfinals.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return to action next weekend, hosting Boston College on Friday, Feb. 27, and SMU on Sunday, March 1, at the Boar's Head Sports Club.
1. #13 Aidan Kim (OSU) def. #2 Dylan Dietrich (VA) 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4
2. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. #22 Preston Stearns (OSU) 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-2 UF
3. #24 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-2, 6-3
4. #81 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Bryce Nakashima (OSU) 7-6 (3), 6-4
5. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Loren Byers (OSU) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3
6. #98 Nikita Filin (OSU) def. Måns Dahlberg (VA) 7-5, 7-5
1. #45 Stiles Brockett/Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #7 Alexander Bernard/Alex Okonkwo (OSU) 6-2
2. #1 Brandon Carpico/Nikita Filin (OSU) def. #23 Måns Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-1
3. #8 Aidan Kim/Bryce Nakashima (OSU) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Keegan Rice (VA) 6-3