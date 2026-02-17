Virginia Falls to Ohio State in ITA Indoors Semifinals

DALLAS – The Virginia men’s tennis team fell 4-2 to Ohio State in the semifinals of the 2026 ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Monday (Feb. 16) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The two teams met just nine days prior to this matchup, the Buckeyes besting the Cavaliers (8-2) 5-2 in dual match action at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus. Looking for a different outcome, Virginia struck first in the battle for the doubles point as No. 45 Dylan Dietrich and Styles Brockett notched a 6-2 victory over No. 7 Alexander Bernard and Alex Okonkwo on the top court. Ohio State countered with a victory from their No. 1-ranked doubles pair on court two, then clinched the point following a 6-3 battle on court three.

The Buckeyes' lead grew to 2-0 with a quick win on court three to begin the singles slate. After edging out a 7-6 (3) first-set tiebreaker win, No. 81 Jangjun Kim got the Cavaliers on the board following a 6-4 second set. Ohio State punched back, winning a 7-5, 7-5 battle on court six. With the Buckeyes a point away from clinching, sophomore Stiles Brockett flipped a switch after dropping the first set 6-1 to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on court five and keep the Cavaliers alive. Down 3-2 with the match down to the top two courts, No. 15 Keegan Rice on court two fought back after a dropped first set to take the second in a tiebreaker and force a critical third against No. 22 Preston Stearns. That match was abandoned at 2-2 in the third as No. 2 Dylan Dietrich on the top court took the first set, but couldn't fend off a resurging No. 13 Aidan Kim.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA Team Rankings and was a 2-seed in ITA Indoors, while Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and a 1-seed.

Stiles Brockett and Jangjun Kim both improve to 6-2 in singles this season.

No. 45 Dylan Dietrich and Stiles Brockett are 6-1 in doubles this season, their only loss to the No. 6 pair from Mississippi State in the ITA Indoors quarterfinals.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return to action next weekend, hosting Boston College on Friday, Feb. 27, and SMU on Sunday, March 1, at the Boar's Head Sports Club.



#2 Ohio State 4, #1 Virginia 2

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,4,6,5,1)