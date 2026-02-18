Cavaliers Topple VMI in First Midweek Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the first midweek of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (4-0) defeated the VMI Keydets (4-1) by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday (Feb. 17) at Disharoon Park.

On the mound, seven UVA pitchers combined to strike out 15 Keydets on Tuesday afternoon as the Cavalier bullpen tossed seven innings of one-run ball.

Kevin Jaxel picked up the win for Virginia, while Tyler Kapa recorded a four-out save for his first in a Cavalier uniform. In his collegiate debut, John Paone fanned five VMI batters in two innings of one-run ball.