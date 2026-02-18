Cavaliers Topple VMI in First Midweek Contest

Cavaliers Topple VMI in First Midweek ContestCavaliers Topple VMI in First Midweek Contest

UVA arms hold VMI in check on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the first midweek of the 2026 season, the Virginia baseball team (4-0) defeated the VMI Keydets (4-1) by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday (Feb. 17) at Disharoon Park.

On the mound, seven UVA pitchers combined to strike out 15 Keydets on Tuesday afternoon as the Cavalier bullpen tossed seven innings of one-run ball.

Kevin Jaxel picked up the win for Virginia, while Tyler Kapa recorded a four-out save for his first in a Cavalier uniform. In his collegiate debut, John Paone fanned five VMI batters in two innings of one-run ball.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The visiting Keydets took their only lead of the game when VMI leadoff man Owen Price worked a walk and scored two batters later on a single. Paone thwarted the VMI attack by striking out the side in the first.
  • After a Keydet error that allowed AJ Gracia to reach base and a walk to Sam Harris in the bottom of the first, Joe Tiroly delivered a two-run double to the wall in right-center to put the Cavaliers out front.
  • Harrison Didawick stretched the Virginia advantage to 3-1 after the opening frame with an RBI single that plated Tiroly later in the inning.
  • Following a shutdown frame from Paone in the second, Tiroly drove in the third run of the game on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to put UVA up 4-1 after the opening two innings.
  • VMI threatened during the top of the third with the bases loaded before Jaxel entered the contest and extinguished the potential rally with a strikeout and a fly out to end the inning.  
  • In the visiting half of the sixth, VMI loaded the bases again with three straight walks to open the inning. Out of the bullpen, Lucas Hartman induced a groundball double play and a fly out to keep the contest at 4-1.
  • Harris added an insurance run following the seventh-inning stretch on an RBI groundout that scored Noah Murray.
  • VMI’s Bradley Garner cut the UVA advantage to 5-2 with a solo home run in the top of the eighth for the Keydets final run of the game.
  • Kapa retired all four VMI batters he faced, helping the Cavaliers secure a 5-2 victory.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • With Tuesday’s win, Virginia moves to 113-32 all-time against the Keydets and has won the last nine meetings against VMI dating back to 2018.
  • Since the start of 2021, UVA is 36-6 in February.
  • With the win, Chris Pollard becomes the second head coach in program history to win the first four games of his tenure.
  • The outfield duo of Harrison Didawick and Zach Jackson are the only two Cavaliers to tally a base knock in the first four games of the season. 

UP NEXT

Virginia will hit the road for the first time in 2026 as the Cavaliers head south for a weekend series at Stetson. UVA is slated to play North Dakota State, Monmouth and the host Stetson while in Florida. 